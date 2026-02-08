Every now and then, it's important to remember some Alfa Romeos
In the 1980s, Toby Keel's dad somehow got the keys to an Alfa Romeo GTV as his company car: a gorgeous rocket that was just about usable as a family car. So how does it compare to Alfa's modern equivalent, the Junior Elletrica Veloce?
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Don’t judge me, but I remember the numberplates of a lot of my old cars. It’s partly because I like cars, and partly because I have a brain that loves retaining useless information. The kind of brain that remembers Crystal Palace players from the 1980s but not which day the wheelie bin goes out. You may well have one of these brains too.
Thus, I remember the numberplate on my 1983 Triumph Acclaim, a bizarre-looking mini-saloon which had a boot as long as its bonnet, and so looked like a cack-brown hat. I remember the one on my Austin Maestro Vanden Plas, which I bought for £150 with a plate that ended in the letters JON, which turned out to be by far the most valuable thing about the car. And I remember the numberplate of a Golf TDI that I eventually sold with a mileage so high that only an astronaut or a minicab driver could have seen such numbers reel by.
The one I remember best, though, is one that belonged to my dad’s first Alfa: FGF 10X.
An Alfetta GTV 2000 in gun-metal grey, it was just exquisitely, heart-stoppingly, pretty — and exquisitely, heart-stoppingly, great to drive. Not that I, aged five, had much of a chance to do any more than sit in the back seats. It was cramped, uncomfortable, and with windows that only wound down a crack — and that was assuming you could work the bizarre, circular, handle-less winder.
But my god, how we loved that car. Dad’s job gave him few perks, but his boss had a soft-spot for him — and a hearty respect for anyone gutsy enough to point out that a nearly-new blazing Italian sports coupé could be bought as a company car for the same price as brand-new Ford Cortina.
The other perk he got was a company fuel card that covered all his mileage, and so most weekends our entertainment would be whooping with delight as we headed out of south-London and onto the B-roads of Surrey, Kent and Sussex.
In the summer holidays, we never flew anywhere: it was always the ferry to Calais, and from there more thousands of miles across the Continent. For all its dash and charm, it was surprisingly practical as a grand tourer: one year, after going a bit crazy at the hypermarché near our rented gîte in St Jean de Luz, we managed to squeeze in four people, two weeks’ luggage, a couple of cases of wine (this was 1983, and the claret everywhere was phenomenal) and — most improbably of all — a dismantled BMX bike. No roof rack, no trailer… and not really much of a view out of the back windscreen either. But we didn’t care: we loved the GTV.