Every now and then, it's important to remember some Alfa Romeos

Don’t judge me, but I remember the numberplates of a lot of my old cars. It’s partly because I like cars, and partly because I have a brain that loves retaining useless information. The kind of brain that remembers Crystal Palace players from the 1980s but not which day the wheelie bin goes out. You may well have one of these brains too.

Thus, I remember the numberplate on my 1983 Triumph Acclaim, a bizarre-looking mini-saloon which had a boot as long as its bonnet, and so looked like a cack-brown hat. I remember the one on my Austin Maestro Vanden Plas, which I bought for £150 with a plate that ended in the letters JON, which turned out to be by far the most valuable thing about the car. And I remember the numberplate of a Golf TDI that I eventually sold with a mileage so high that only an astronaut or a minicab driver could have seen such numbers reel by.

The one I remember best, though, is one that belonged to my dad’s first Alfa: FGF 10X.

An Alfetta GTV 2000 in gun-metal grey, it was just exquisitely, heart-stoppingly, pretty — and exquisitely, heart-stoppingly, great to drive. Not that I, aged five, had much of a chance to do any more than sit in the back seats. It was cramped, uncomfortable, and with windows that only wound down a crack — and that was assuming you could work the bizarre, circular, handle-less winder.

Almost all the Alfa Romeo GTVs of the 1970s and 1980s rusted to oblivion within a decade. This is a VERY rare survivor. (Image credit: Alamy)

But my god, how we loved that car. Dad’s job gave him few perks, but his boss had a soft-spot for him — and a hearty respect for anyone gutsy enough to point out that a nearly-new blazing Italian sports coupé could be bought as a company car for the same price as brand-new Ford Cortina.

The other perk he got was a company fuel card that covered all his mileage, and so most weekends our entertainment would be whooping with delight as we headed out of south-London and onto the B-roads of Surrey, Kent and Sussex.

'Mamma Mia!' — I can't believe Abba stole their song title from this Alfa Romeo advert. (Image credit: Alamy)

In the summer holidays, we never flew anywhere: it was always the ferry to Calais, and from there more thousands of miles across the Continent. For all its dash and charm, it was surprisingly practical as a grand tourer: one year, after going a bit crazy at the hypermarché near our rented gîte in St Jean de Luz, we managed to squeeze in four people, two weeks’ luggage, a couple of cases of wine (this was 1983, and the claret everywhere was phenomenal) and — most improbably of all — a dismantled BMX bike. No roof rack, no trailer… and not really much of a view out of the back windscreen either. But we didn’t care: we loved the GTV.