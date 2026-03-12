A golden stone manor house in a village that is 'one of the best-kept secrets in the Cotswolds'

Impeccably situated six miles from Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, seven miles from Broadway, Worcestershire, and nine miles from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, the pretty village of Pebworth, in Worcestershire’s south-east corner, is one of the north Cotswolds’ best-kept secrets.

Dominated by 13th century church of St Peter — a Grade I-listed landmark — and reputedly once a haunt of William Shakespeare, much of the village was owned in the 19th century by the Shekell family, one of whom built the Victorian Pebworth Manor in 1849 — and it is this house that is now up for sale at £2.25 million.

Unseen from any road, it enjoys magnificent distant views over the Malvern Hills, yet benefits from easy access to the capital, via regular services to London Paddington from Honeybourne mainline station two miles away.

Now for sale through Rupert Wakley of Jackson-Stops in Chipping Campden, the exquisite small manor house, which is unlisted, sits tucked away within the village conservation area surrounded by some magnificent specimen trees, among them a towering Wellingtonia.

The house was not in great shape when, in the early 2000s, it was bought by Anne Corstorphine and her late husband, John, a dynamic Scottish architect who came south to co-found the well-known Birmingham- based firm of Corstorphine & Wright with his friend Tom Wright.

The couple had already fallen in love with Pebworth, having owned a holiday home there for several years, and they lost no time in restoring and upgrading the manor, which stands in mature landscaped gardens with ample parking, a vegetable garden and three-acre paddock, just under six acres in all.

It now offers about 5,000sq ft of stylish accommodation on three floors, including a reception hall, four reception rooms, a remodelled kitchen/breakfast/family room, utilities and a gym on the ground floor.