A Tudor Revival home built by a Victorian adventurer, with beauty, grandeur and its own putting green
Fulford Hall is an idyllic country home, yet is situated less than a dozen miles from Birmingham. Penny Churchill tells more.
By the later years of the 19th century, the Gothic Revival had largely had its day — but the Tudor Revival was in full swing, and a beautiful example of the craft is for sale in the form of Fulford Hall, a striking house of almost 16,000sq ft designed in this picturesque style. It's a Grade II-listed home in the Midlands which has moved with the eras: today, it's a home which combines the grandeur of its late-19th-century origins with more recent additions that include a conservatory, an indoor leisure suite and even a putting green.
This classic Victorian country house was built between 1887 and 1890 for Maj-Gen Sir James Johnstone, who inherited the Fulford Hall estate at Tidbury Green, near Solihull, in 1881. Stuart Flint of Fisher German is handling the sale, and quotes a guide price of £3.75m.
Sir James was a distinguished colonial administrator who embodied the Victorian ideals of enterprise and imperial service. Born in Birmingham in 1841, he qualified for one of the last East India Company cadetships and spent more than two decades serving on India’s challenging north-eastern frontier, including nine years as political agent of Manipur, one of the most prestigious postings in British India.
Severely wounded during the Burma campaign of 1885–86, he returned to England, where his service was recognised with a knighthood and the award of the coveted Knight Commander of the Order of the Star of India (KCSI). He spent his final years at Fulford Hall, writing about his frontier adventures in Manipur and the Naga Hills. He died as a result of a riding accident in 1895, aged just 54.
Impeccably renovated by its current owners, who have lived there for more than 30 years, Fulford Hall is laid out for both entertaining and everyday family use.
A dramatic first impression is created by the vast reception hall with its minstrel’s gallery and ornate carved fireplace. The drawing room, timber-panelled study and large dining room are impressive formal spaces, whereas the dual kitchen layout, with scullery and breakfast room, is designed for large family gatherings.
Upstairs are nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the top floor offering flexible space for staff or guests. Independent one-bedroom accommodation is provided in a converted coach-house cottage. An indoor swimming pool sits alongside garaging, stabling and extensive storage.
A drive lined with horse chestnut trees leads to formal lawns, terraces and an ornamental pool. A walled kitchen garden, rose pergola and summer house add charm. Sporting amenities include a tennis court and practice golf green, with woodland around the 12¼-acre estate ensuring both privacy and a natural home for wildlife.
Despite its seclusion, Fulford Hall is well connected, with Solihull only six miles away, Birmingham 11 miles to the north, and junction 3 of the M42 a few minutes from the gates. Birmingham International Airport and the NEC are less than 12 miles away.
Fulford Hall is for sale at £3.75 million — see more pictures and details.
