Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

A Georgian farmhouse that's an 'absolute gem' in an ancient village on Salisbury Plain

Julie Harding takes a look at the beautiful West Farm in a gorgeous Wiltshire village.

Property for Sale
(Image credit: Savills)
Julie Harding's avatar
By
published
in Features

‘An absolute gem of a Georgian farmhouse,' says agent Ed Seth-Smith of Savills. 'Utterly beautiful and full of character’.

And it's hard not to agree, because the house he's talking about is the Grade II-listed West Farm, for sale via Savills at £1.225 million, in the charming and ancient village of Knook, on the River Wylye and at the foot of Salisbury Plain.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Sitting at the foot of Knook Horse Hill and only a mile east of Heytesbury, it was built in the early 19th century and, thanks to sympathetic restoration, it is charmingly characterful throughout. In the 14ft by 16ft kitchen/breakfast room, for example, the original flagstone floor is still in situ and there is a black, oil-fired Aga for cooking and warmth.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

This kitchen/breakfast room is sandwiched between a spacious utility room and dining room — ensuring that family life and dinner parties alike can move effortlessly from prep to plate. And there's a cellar below, accessed via stairs just across the hallway, for when you need to pop down to pick out another bottle of claret.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Additionally, on the ground floor, there is a sitting room — like the dining room, it has a curved bay window — as well as a drawing room and study.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The six bedrooms are all on the first floor, and unusually for this day and age none of them has an en-suite bathroom. That said, the principal bedroom does have a dressing room, and shares a wall with one of the smaller rooms, so it does feel that the layout could be changed fairly easily.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

And speaking of making changes, the sellers already have permission in place to expand the house with a rear extension, which — according to the approved plans — would allow for a new kitchen and family room on the ground floor, as well as an additional guest bedroom (with en-suite bathroom) on the first floor.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

West Farm comes with about 1¾ acres, mostly laid to lawn and dotted with fruit trees, which you pass through as you approach along a carriage driveway. An old brick pumping room has been turned into a very fancy shed, while just away from the main grounds is a timber-framed, three-bay garage with a room above.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

If you need a bit more, outside space, further land is available by negotiation — among which is a walled garden nearby.

West Farm is for sale via Savills — see more details.

Julie Harding
Julie Harding

Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸