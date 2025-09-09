A grand country house tucked away within exquisite gardens, four miles from one of Yorkshire's best beaches
Sigglesthorne Hall is delightful country home that's for sale in the heart of unspoilt countryside. Penny Churchill takes a look.
The imposing, Grade II-listed Sigglesthorne Hall —one of the grandest country houses in the East Riding of Yorkshire — has come to the market. Set set in 18 acres of formal gardens, grounds and parkland, it's located on the edge of the ancient village of Sigglesthorne, four miles inland from Hornsea on the Holderness Coast, with its Blue Flag beach. Beverley is nine miles away, while the house is 12 miles from Yorkshire’s maritime city of Hull.
Edward Hartshorne of Blenkin & Co quotes £2.5 million for the recently restored hall, which, in 1892, was described in local archives as ‘a handsome mansion in the Italian style, built by the late Sir William Wright soon after the estate came into his possession. It is embosomed by trees and surrounded by shrubberies and tastefully laid-out gardens and pleasure grounds’.
Sir William was chairman of the Hull Dock Company for many years and, following his death, Sigglesthorne Hall was acquired in 1888 by Major Richard Riall, who had married the daughter of J. S. Harrison of nearby Brandesburton Hall the previous year.
In 1892, Sigglesthorne Hall came back to the market and was acquired by Capt George Bethell, a Royal Navy officer who was MP for Holderness from 1885–1900. He died in 1919, after which the estate was sold again.
Finally, in May 1972, the hall and its neighbouring Home Farm were split up and sold off. Yorkshire houses generally tend to stay in Yorkshire hands, but that changed in 2010, when Sigglesthorne Hall, by then in need of modernisation, was acquired by the current owner, a businessman who had moved north to run a pharmaceutical business in Hull.
According to its Historic England listing, the house, built of light-grey brick with stone dressings and a slate roof behind a parapet, dates from about 1820. It was enlarged and altered in about 1850 by the fashionable Yorkshire architect Cuthbert Brodrick, who practised in Hull from 1845 — other renowned Yorkshire buildings designed by him include the Hull Royal Institution (1852), the Grand Hotel in Scarborough (1867) and Leeds Town Hall (1852–58).
Sigglesthorne’s present owner has had the entire property upgraded, refurbished and embellished with a number of internal fittings taken from nearby Winestead Hall, a large country house built for the Hildyard family in the 1720s.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
They sold it in the 1890s to Hull Corporation, who demolished it in 1936 to make way for a hospital; the contents were sold at auction. Among those that found their way to Sigglesthorne Hall are a striking, hand-carved overmantel in the style of Grinling Gibbons and several Adams-style fireplaces.
Sigglesthorne Hall offers some 7,500 sq ft of elegant living-space on three floors, including a vestibule and staircase hall, four fine reception rooms, a study, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and cellars, principal bedroom suite, seven further bedrooms and three further bathrooms.
Additional accommodation is provided in an attached two-storey cottage that forms the southern wing to the main house. Secondary buildings include the original two-storey coach house and a large period outbuilding, which houses the swimming pool.
The gardens, grounds and outbuildings wrap around the house, with seven acres of formal gardens enclosing it on three sides. Sweeping lawns are planted with a variety of specimen trees including oak, chestnut, beech, yew, cedar and a towering leaf-fern beech tree.
A stone-flagged terrace abuts the house and provides for alfresco dining. A charming historic summer house overlooks a tennis court. Within an area of woodland is a large wildlife pond, the whole bounded by mature hedging and fencing. An 11-acre paddock on the southern boundary is scattered with established parkland trees.
Sigglesthorne Hall is for sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details.
-
-
Alan Titchmarsh is selling his Hampshire home (and the garden that comes with it): Exclusive pictures and interview
After many happy years in Hampshire, the writer, broadcaster and national treasure Alan Titchmarsh is selling up and looking to move. He spoke to Penny Churchill about his years at Manor Farm House.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
How many strings does a viola have? The Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 9, 2025
A viola is larger than a violin and has a deeper sound, but how many strings does it have?
By Country Life Published