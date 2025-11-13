A simply perfect thatched cottage in Devon, with charm, walled gardens and all the space you need for family life
Thatched cottages are often pretty, but pretty small — but Julie Harding finds one brings which blends cottage charm with the space of a country manor.
Some cottages are pretty. Some are quaint. But every so often you come across one which brings a tear to the eye, and that's what we have today in the shape of Manor House at Old Manor Gardens, in Devon. This traditional thatched cottage, with roof hewn from Devon reed, is a wonderful example of the picture-perfect thatched cottage. It's on the market with Knight Frank, with an asking price of £875,000.
That sum buys you a home tucked neatly away in its own mature walled garden in the village of Colyford — venue of the famous Goose Fayre — and only a seven-minute drive from the shingle/sand Seaton Beach, on the south coast of Devon.
Cottages like these are often pretty but a little too small for family life, but not in this case. It's a four-bedroom, stone-built Grade II-listed cottage with almost 3,500sq ft of living space.
Downstairs is a sitting room — one of three reception rooms — with a large inglenook fireplace and woodburner, the perfect spot for cosy winter nights in.
There's also a study — currently used as a gym — and a large hallway as well as a huge kitchen/dining room that's almost 27ft long, perfect for family gatherings or weekends with friends. There is also a separate utility room and a boot room.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms on the first floor, and another on the second floor. Two are en-suite, the other two share a family bathroom. All have lovely views over the walled gardens.
As you've probably guessed from the name — once formed part of a much larger manor house that was eventually divided; the cottage is actually semi-detached, though the layout and secluded gardens mean that isn't too much of a compromise here.
Manor House, Old Manor Gardens is for sale at £875,000 via Knight Frank — see more details.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.
