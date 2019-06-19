As Bilbo Baggins has it: ‘It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door.’ Best stay warm, under cover of thatch.

Thatched cottages often have one caveat: they tend to be rather small. That’s far from the case at this beautiful home in the village of Easton, just outside Winchester, which boasts five bedrooms and over 3,500sq ft of space. It’s a beautiful place with light, graceful rooms and a master bedroom with a vine-clad balcony.

Charmingly picture-perfect as it is, you might be surprised to learn that the house was only built in 1945 — in other words, you have old school charm with far fewer headaches. And smaller bills, too: the house is powered by a ground source heat pump.

This fine 17th century cottage a few miles east of Oxford is set within five acres of gardens, a five-bedroom property that’s a wonderful family home.

While the building is old its features are not: it’s immaculate both inside and out, with the present owners having clearly lavished a huge amount of attention on the place. There is also a paddock and a swimming pool, should you need more convincing.

Not one property, but two: this pair of 19th century cottages have been knocked together and split up again more than once in their long history, and there’s scope to either keep them separate or once again make them a huge family home.

The size of the rooms means that there is scope for this to be a really grand country residence (the grand piano in one of the reception rooms demosntrates the scale) while the setting within wonderful rolling countryside is a walker’s dream.

Willow Farm might be half a millennium old, but this fine old place is a real family home for the 21st century with four bedrooms, a huge playroom, a workshop and garage with room for four houses.

There is a huge amount of character in this Grade-II listed home, with the charmingly crooked beams in the ceilings and walls, while outside there are huge lawns and a pond.

This New Forest cottage not far from Christchurch is every inch the archetypal thatched cottage from the outside, but a plush modern home on the inside.

There are chandeliers and underfloor heating, effortlessly pretty wraparound gardens and comfortable living spaces designed to be pretty and practical.

