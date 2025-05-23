Crenellations and the mod cons at this gloriously practical Devon castle

Everyone should endeavour to live in a castle, because castles are cool. They do, however, have practical downsides — notably that they are very large, very expensive, and prone to be quite old and therefore annoying to look after.

It’s why we here at Country Life are always on the lookout for castles on the more manageable side of things. Castles that look like castles, but are not exactly like castles, if that makes sense. If it doesn’t, perhaps have a look at St Petroc, which is currently on the market with Fine & Country for £895,000.

It ticks many important boxes. Box number one, in my opinion the most important box, is crenellations. Any castle without crenellations is not a castle at all, but thankfully no such issues here. Does it survey its surrounding land? In a way, yes. Also very pleasing.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

On the more practical side of things, the property offers four bedrooms over two floors, with two bathrooms and three reception rooms. The secluded setting in the hamlet of Charles in north Devon is improved by 1.39 acres of gardens. Not exactly a kingdom, but perfectly manageable.

What’s it like on the inside? Full of lots of old suits of armour and great stone fireplaces and ancient wood? Not quite. What we have here is a castle on the outside, and a modern contemporary home on the inside.

The kitchen is large and spacious, with an island and a jazzy green range cooker. The sitting room has some kind of dome in the roof, but it’s hard to tell, because it appears to be some kind of optical illusion. Either way, it’s very cool. More rooms should have unknowable and unfathomable ceiling features. Chandeliers have been done.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country)

The four bedrooms occupy the second floor, along with one of the bathrooms, and there is plenty of balcony space on either side of the property from which to sit and laugh at your enemies as they struggle to breach your defensive walls.

St Petroc is approached by a gravel drive, as all decent castles should be, and the gardens are perfect for hosting and entertaining. The rear lawn area is extensive and features a large terrace sunk into the gentle hill. Rich shrubs and woodland create a sense of privacy.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country)

St Petroc might be that rare thing, a castle as imposing as any other, with none of the downsides. One worth fighting for, at any rate.

St Petroc is for sale with Fine & Country for £895,000. For more information and pictures, click here