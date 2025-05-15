Country houses for sale

Business at the front, party at the rear: Ravensbury Lodge in Devon, a four-bed conversion on the market with stunning views of the River Dart

The house in Warfleet, Dartmouth, is a waterside property with a twist — and it's contrasting architectural elements are a delightful surprise.

A kitchen with views of the River Dart.
These views would have us darting to Dartmouth.
(Image credit: Freeborns Estate Agents )
Ah, Devon. The seaside home of celebrity. The Olympic diver Tom Daley is from there, as are so many of the greats: Miranda Hart, best-loved for her semi-autobiographical sitcom; Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the plainest pop-star alive; the master of the whodunnit, Agatha Christie; and, as if you didn't already know, the curly-haired comic Josh Widdicombe. You could describe it as England’s Hollywood. Either way, there’s definitely something in the water in Devon.

And, if you’re looking to add a touch of the south westerly starriness to your life, you’re in luck, as a gorgeous four-bedroom waterside property is up for sale in Dartmouth. Ravensbury Lodge in Warfleet is on the market with Freeborns Estate Agents for £3,000,000.

A cottage-style front to Ravensbury Lodge

Ravensbury Lodge has a traditional Devon frontage.

(Image credit: Freeborns Estate Agents)

A bedroom with balcony with sea views

Imagine waking up to this.

(Image credit: Freeborns Estate Agents)

Overlooking the River Dart and within 10 minutes’ walk of the town centre, it looks like a quintessential period cottage from the road, but is actually over 300sq m of luxurious modernity. When an extension was added, the interior of the property became an open-plan living space, with exposed brickwork marking the shift from old to new.

The best part of the extension? The glass front, providing panoramic views of the river. The bedrooms each boast an en-suite and most rooms have either full-length windows or doors from which you can also gaze upon water. But that's not all. If you want to see water from a different angle, this can also be spied from the numerous balconies and terraces — complete with Millboard decking and glass balustrades — perfect for sitting on with a tea while you watch the boats bob below.

Personally, if I lived here, I'd delight in inviting friends round for a modest dinner party at my humble cottage before forcing them to gawp at the majesty of my expansive sea views and ultra modern kitchen/dining area while serving them expensive looking nibbles.

Or, if they were my enemies, I'd use it as an opportunity to send them to their watery demise, from whichever river-facing window best took my fancy.

Needless to say, it's a property with endless hosting possibilities. In the Hollywood of England.

A modern kitchen with sea views.
Ravensbury Lodge in Dartmouth is on the market with Freeborn Estate Agents. For more information and pictures, click here.

