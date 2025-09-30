A Dartmoor home with one rather unusual catch: King Charles III has the right to come along and fish in your stream

'When we first set eyes on Brimptsmead, it felt like a dream — a place of history, beauty, and deep tranquillity,' says the present owner of the Brimptsmead Estate, an Arts-and-Crafts home set in nine acres of Dartmoor, near the village of Dartmeet.

More than 30 years later they're moving on, and a new family will have the chance to live in this gorgeous home, which is up for sale at £4.5 million via By Design Homes. And when it comes to getting the go-ahead to buy, the new owners will probably have a slightly easier time of it than the vendors.

(Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

Back in 1993, they bought this house from The King while he was still The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, and there were some unusual hurdles to clear.

'When we enquired about purchasing it in 1993, we never imagined the journey it would take us on,' the seller says.

(Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

'We were invited to London for an interview, and only once approved were we granted the opportunity to buy Brimptsmead on the strict condition that we exchanged contracts within ten days. We did just that, and so began our 30-year love affair with this extraordinary home.'

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: By Design Property) (Image credit: By Design Property) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

(Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

Extraordinary is a fair description indeed, for this house of almost 6,000 sq ft is built on an unusual and almost square floorplan. Downstairs you'll find a series of reception rooms, from the usual — drawing room, ball room, library and so on — to the more unusual gun room and 'Gentleman's Room'.

(Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

Upstairs, there are half a dozen bedrooms, including a master suite with a huge bathroom. There's also a hydro pool room — a very unusual thing to find on the first floor — while above is an attic room.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

As the photos show rather beautifully, the house has been treated quite magnificently by the present owners, who describe their work on the place as 'a ten-year project: one of craftsmanship, patience, and meticulous attention to detail.' There are hand-made leaded windows, bronze door handles cast by the workshop that created the metalwork for Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic Gladiator, polished granite floors and cosy, charmingly-furnished spots — not least the Turret Room, with window seats built in beneath the stone-mullioned windows.. And while it's old in style, this is no cold, drafty moorland house: there are nine working fireplaces, cast-iron radiators and underfloor heating as well. You need not fear the Dartmoor winter here.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes) (Image credit: Poppy Jakes Photography / By Design Homes)

As well as the main Edwardian house, there's a pair of cottages that are ideal for guests — and you'll want to invite people here to enjoy the main house, the direct access to Dartmoor, and the party barn with a balcony looking out onto the National Park.

Dartmoor itself is effectively your garden, but the nine acres of private grounds at Brimpstead include mature woodland that's carpeted with bluebells in the spring, lawns and terrace areas, and a wildflower meadow.

(Image credit: By Design Property)

The house also has private access to the River Dart, and includes fishing rights for two rods... which brings us to the house's most unusual 'feature'. According to the vendor, The King apparently loved fishing here when he owned the house, and when it was sold he requested that he might still have the right to come and fish here with 24 hours' notice.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: By Design Property) (Image credit: By Design Property)

Apparently His Majesty has yet to do so, and after 32 years it's probably less and less likely all the time — but I suppose you never know, and the very fact that he could feels like a lovely snippet to save for dinner parties.

The Brimptsmead Estate is for sale via By Design Homes at £4.5 million — see more details.