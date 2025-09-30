A Dartmoor home with one rather unusual catch: King Charles III has the right to come along and fish in your stream
The Brimpstead Estate is a home in one of the most beautiful parts of Devon that has everything — including a very famous former owner. Toby Keel explains more.
'When we first set eyes on Brimptsmead, it felt like a dream — a place of history, beauty, and deep tranquillity,' says the present owner of the Brimptsmead Estate, an Arts-and-Crafts home set in nine acres of Dartmoor, near the village of Dartmeet.
More than 30 years later they're moving on, and a new family will have the chance to live in this gorgeous home, which is up for sale at £4.5 million via By Design Homes. And when it comes to getting the go-ahead to buy, the new owners will probably have a slightly easier time of it than the vendors.
Back in 1993, they bought this house from The King while he was still The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, and there were some unusual hurdles to clear.
'When we enquired about purchasing it in 1993, we never imagined the journey it would take us on,' the seller says.
'We were invited to London for an interview, and only once approved were we granted the opportunity to buy Brimptsmead on the strict condition that we exchanged contracts within ten days. We did just that, and so began our 30-year love affair with this extraordinary home.'
Extraordinary is a fair description indeed, for this house of almost 6,000 sq ft is built on an unusual and almost square floorplan. Downstairs you'll find a series of reception rooms, from the usual — drawing room, ball room, library and so on — to the more unusual gun room and 'Gentleman's Room'.
Upstairs, there are half a dozen bedrooms, including a master suite with a huge bathroom. There's also a hydro pool room — a very unusual thing to find on the first floor — while above is an attic room.
As the photos show rather beautifully, the house has been treated quite magnificently by the present owners, who describe their work on the place as 'a ten-year project: one of craftsmanship, patience, and meticulous attention to detail.' There are hand-made leaded windows, bronze door handles cast by the workshop that created the metalwork for Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic Gladiator, polished granite floors and cosy, charmingly-furnished spots — not least the Turret Room, with window seats built in beneath the stone-mullioned windows.. And while it's old in style, this is no cold, drafty moorland house: there are nine working fireplaces, cast-iron radiators and underfloor heating as well. You need not fear the Dartmoor winter here.
As well as the main Edwardian house, there's a pair of cottages that are ideal for guests — and you'll want to invite people here to enjoy the main house, the direct access to Dartmoor, and the party barn with a balcony looking out onto the National Park.
Dartmoor itself is effectively your garden, but the nine acres of private grounds at Brimpstead include mature woodland that's carpeted with bluebells in the spring, lawns and terrace areas, and a wildflower meadow.
The house also has private access to the River Dart, and includes fishing rights for two rods... which brings us to the house's most unusual 'feature'. According to the vendor, The King apparently loved fishing here when he owned the house, and when it was sold he requested that he might still have the right to come and fish here with 24 hours' notice.
Apparently His Majesty has yet to do so, and after 32 years it's probably less and less likely all the time — but I suppose you never know, and the very fact that he could feels like a lovely snippet to save for dinner parties.
The Brimptsmead Estate is for sale via By Design Homes at £4.5 million — see more details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
Tall things, deep things, wide things, wet things — it can only be the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Deep lakes, tall statues, great magazines and deserts. Do you know the winners?
By Country Life Published
-
James Robinson: A fifth-generation farmer on the ups and downs of 'the most glorious job in the world'
Life can be beautiful for farmers, and often is — but it can also be hard and bleak. James Robinson joined the Country Life Podcast to talk about the extraordinary ups and downs of the job he loves, and how Nature helps out when things get tough.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A Georgian country house that's immaculate, unlisted and surrounded by 21 unspoilt acres of Somerset
Finding a grand, 220-year-old home that's unlisted in a wonderful location is cause for celebration. Penny Churchill looks at Werescote, on the Devon-Somerset border.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A country house escape where 'legend has it that Shakespeare came to stay' while writing The Tempest
Standen House on the Isle of Wight isn't just a grand country home — it's a grand country home that has a claim to have hosted the most famous playwright in history. Could it really be true?
By Toby Keel Published
-
A vicarage designed by one of Queen Victoria's favourite architects, exquisitely refurbished to keep every ounce of original character — and even a few cracks and crumbles
Just down the road from Soho Farmhouse, and under 20 miles from central Oxford, this home designed by George Gilbert Scott is a joy.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The blissful waterside home for sale that hosted the iconic 'Surrealists in Cornwall' party, where Man Ray, Lee Miller and Henry Moore let down their hair
The wonderful Lambe Creek House was the setting for a bohemian gathering of some of the most creative minds of the 1920s and 1930s. Today, it's up for sale; Penny Churchill tells is story.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'You simply would not move unless you had to': All the rumours about what The Budget could do to the property market in Britain — and what they'd mean for buyers and sellers
Months of speculation about a shake-up for property taxes has been taking its toll on the housing market in Britain. Annabel Dixon outlines the proposals which have been doing the rounds, and asks experts for their analysis.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A spectacular green oasis that offers a slice of country life in the very heart of one of the busiest places in London
Among the roads, rail and conference centres of Earls Court, there's a charming terrace where you can find homes that offer wonderful surprises — and they don't get much more wonderful than this one.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A breathtaking home created by a genius architect on one of the most beautiful headlands in Cornwall, on the market for the first time in almost 40 years
In 1932, a visionary architect bought a magnificently wild Cornish headland, and built some of the most beautiful homes in the West Country on it. One of them — The Gate House at Chapel Point, near Mevagissey — is on sale for the first time since it appeared in Country Life in 1987. Penny Churchill reports.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A classic English country house, with charm, croquet lawn and a castle next door, on the market for the first time in almost 60 years
The Old Rectory in Beverston — one of the Cotswolds' most historic villages — is on the market. Penny Churchill tells its tale.
By Penny Churchill Published