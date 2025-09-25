A spectacular green oasis that offers a slice of country life in the very heart of one of the busiest places in London
Among the roads, rail and conference centres of Earls Court, there's a charming terrace where you can find homes that offer wonderful surprises — and they don't get much more wonderful than this one.
The word 'Penywern' is a curious one. It's not an uncommon place name in Wales, given to various roads, and a village centred on a 19th century iron works near Merthyr Tydfil. Its meaning, so a random Google search tells me, is 'head of the alder-bog'. In other words, it's a pretty and delicate word that couldn't have a less romantic meaning if it tried.
But while its Welsh origins may be prosaic, Penywern Road in West London is anything but. This is the very heart of Earls Court, practiaclly backing on to the Tube station, at the epicentre of one of London's busiest places — a major junction of road, rail and Underground, where charming 18th century terraces weave between hotels and conference centres, and where traditional pubs with booze-stained carpets sit alongside sophisticated restaurants with elegant decor and well-heeled clientele.
So what a wonderful surprise it is to find at the centre of all this a charming home that is beautiful and elegant, graceful and grand, with a garden that's miniature green oasis accessed from french windows that lead out of the sort of vast drawing room you'd see in an episode of Bridgerton. This apartment is on the market via Savills at £2.395 million.
That buys you a two-bedroom home of just over 1,500 sq ft, a place where every design decision has clearly been made after serious thought and attention.
This impression was only confirmed when Savills explained who the current owners are: Tim Martin, an architect and artist who has worked all over the globe, including a stint as senior designer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York; and Michael Wilkinson, a costume designer for film and TV with a huge list of credits to his name. Wilkinson's most recent work was designing the costumes for the Star Wars TV spin-off Andor, a critical and commercial hit that recently earned the designer an Emmy for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.
Entering the flat at street level, the single, large reception room is straight ahead of you, leading through those doors on to a balcony that makes the most of the garden — though it's worth noting that it faces east, probably making it better for morning coffee than long summer evenings.
Downstairs, there's a master bedroom with en-suite and a second bedroom accessed via the kitchen-dining room, which — according to the floorplan — shares a dressing room/walk-in wardrobe with the master suit.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The L-shaped kitchen/dining room is cleverly laid out to make the most of the space, and three sets of doors open out into the garden that is described as 'an oasis of calm and privacy seldom found in Zone 1 London', by agent Douglas McCraith. Frankly — and we don't often say this — we think Douglas is underplaying it a bit. At this price point, in this postcode, I don't ever remember seeing more, or better, green space on offer.
'It's one of the most unique and exceptional properties I have seen for a long time!' adds the agent. 'I love the beautiful garden and the wonderful entertaining space.' Us too, Douglas. Us too.
No doubt Martin and Wilkinson will be sorry to leave, but travelling for work means they haven't been at the place much. The time they have spent here has clearly seen the greenery seep in to their veins: they're planning to head further out to Hampstead. Gardening really does get us all in the end.
The flat in Penywern Road is for sale via Savills at £2.395m — see more pictures and details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
What, we hear you cry, is a baby hedgehog called? Find out in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 25, 2025
Spoiler alert: the answer is unbearably cute.
By Country Life Published
-
Nibbling at wild fruit is in our bones, so here's how to harvest the finest hedgerow bounty
If you know where to look and what to do with it, profound pleasure can be gleaned from foraging autumn’s hedgerow bounty.
By John Wright Published
-
A breathtaking home created by a genius architect on one of the most beautiful headlands in Cornwall, on the market for the first time in almost 40 years
In 1932, a visionary architect bought a magnificently wild Cornish headland, and built some of the most beautiful homes in the West Country on it. One of them — The Gate House at Chapel Point, near Mevagissey — is on sale for the first time since it appeared in Country Life in 1987. Penny Churchill reports.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A classic English country house, with charm, croquet lawn and a castle next door, on the market for the first time in almost 60 years
The Old Rectory in Beverston — one of the Cotswolds' most historic villages — is on the market. Penny Churchill tells its tale.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Hammocks, streams and kooky charm at this 18th century barn in a hopelessly bucolic spot in the Sussex countryside
What was once a threshing barn in East Sussex is now a gloriously bucolic home. Annabel Dixon steps inside.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Five charming Cotswolds houses for sale, from a 92-acre mini-estate to an ancient townhouse in one of the most sought-after spots
We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
It's already a grey, damp autumn and all of a sudden I'm dreaming of living in one of these palaces in Morocco
Autumn hasn't even technically started yet, but it's already too much for Toby Keel as he investigates some of the most beautiful properties for sale in Morocco.
By Toby Keel Published
-
This barn that's (probably) made from The Mayflower's salvaged timbers, for sale as part of a £15 million Buckinghamshire estate
A fanciful claim about the building of this barn on a grand estate in Buckinghamshire
By Toby Keel Published
-
The eight places touted as the 'New Cotswolds' — and how they match up to the real thing
You can scarcely go a week without reading about how this or that place is the 'New Cotswolds'. But what's wrong with the old Cotswolds in the first place? And are the pretenders to the crown worth considering for those seeking to move away from London? Anna White investigates.
By Anna White Published
-
The Georgian rectory that you've (probably) been waiting for has come on to the market in a bucolic spot just outside Cheltenham
Classic Georgian rectories in the Cotswolds are hard to find, says Penny Churchill, so this example in Gloucestershire is a real treat.
By Penny Churchill Published