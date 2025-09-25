A spectacular green oasis that offers a slice of country life in the very heart of one of the busiest places in London

The word 'Penywern' is a curious one. It's not an uncommon place name in Wales, given to various roads, and a village centred on a 19th century iron works near Merthyr Tydfil. Its meaning, so a random Google search tells me, is 'head of the alder-bog'. In other words, it's a pretty and delicate word that couldn't have a less romantic meaning if it tried.

But while its Welsh origins may be prosaic, Penywern Road in West London is anything but. This is the very heart of Earls Court, practiaclly backing on to the Tube station, at the epicentre of one of London's busiest places — a major junction of road, rail and Underground, where charming 18th century terraces weave between hotels and conference centres, and where traditional pubs with booze-stained carpets sit alongside sophisticated restaurants with elegant decor and well-heeled clientele.

So what a wonderful surprise it is to find at the centre of all this a charming home that is beautiful and elegant, graceful and grand, with a garden that's miniature green oasis accessed from french windows that lead out of the sort of vast drawing room you'd see in an episode of Bridgerton. This apartment is on the market via Savills at £2.395 million.

That buys you a two-bedroom home of just over 1,500 sq ft, a place where every design decision has clearly been made after serious thought and attention.

This impression was only confirmed when Savills explained who the current owners are: Tim Martin, an architect and artist who has worked all over the globe, including a stint as senior designer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York; and Michael Wilkinson, a costume designer for film and TV with a huge list of credits to his name. Wilkinson's most recent work was designing the costumes for the Star Wars TV spin-off Andor, a critical and commercial hit that recently earned the designer an Emmy for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

Entering the flat at street level, the single, large reception room is straight ahead of you, leading through those doors on to a balcony that makes the most of the garden — though it's worth noting that it faces east, probably making it better for morning coffee than long summer evenings.

Downstairs, there's a master bedroom with en-suite and a second bedroom accessed via the kitchen-dining room, which — according to the floorplan — shares a dressing room/walk-in wardrobe with the master suit.

The L-shaped kitchen/dining room is cleverly laid out to make the most of the space, and three sets of doors open out into the garden that is described as 'an oasis of calm and privacy seldom found in Zone 1 London', by agent Douglas McCraith. Frankly — and we don't often say this — we think Douglas is underplaying it a bit. At this price point, in this postcode, I don't ever remember seeing more, or better, green space on offer.

'It's one of the most unique and exceptional properties I have seen for a long time!' adds the agent. 'I love the beautiful garden and the wonderful entertaining space.' Us too, Douglas. Us too.

No doubt Martin and Wilkinson will be sorry to leave, but travelling for work means they haven't been at the place much. The time they have spent here has clearly seen the greenery seep in to their veins: they're planning to head further out to Hampstead. Gardening really does get us all in the end.

The flat in Penywern Road is for sale via Savills at £2.395m — see more pictures and details.