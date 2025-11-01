The former home of William IV is now available to rent for £25,000 a week via Wetherell estate agents . For £1.3 million a year, you could live in the Grade-II listed Mayfair mansion, which comes complete with a blue plaque.

Built in 1753, the property was remodelled in the 1820s for the king, who lived there when he was Prince William, the Duke of Clarence. He went on to reign for seven years, inheriting the throne aged 64 and ruling until his death. The monarch from 1830-1837, William was the last of the Hanovers and the third son of George III, ‘the mad king’. Like father, like son, William gained his own moniker, ‘the sailor king’, after the time he spent in the Royal Navy.

In his lifetime, William courted scandal by living with, but not marrying, the actress Dorothea Jordan, with whom he had 10 children. He went on to marry Princess Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen — perhaps to reform his image. In 1827, he made history when he was appointed Britain's Lord High Admiral, the first since 1709.

(Image credit: Wetherell)

(Image credit: Wetherells)

22, Charles Street became his home 70 years after it was built and was used to host Queen Victoria, his niece, who went on to succeed him, when she was just seven years old. The king lived there from 1825-27 before moving on to Clarence House (Charles III’s favoured London home) which was built for him by John Nash.

The six-bedroom property, which is currently available for a two-to-three year tenancy, has retained many of the features added by William including marble fireplaces, ornate coving and ceiling mouldings, and a cast-iron, first floor balcony. It also comes with some modern additions: a gym, wine cellar and passenger lift, a sculpture gallery, multiple dining rooms and an atrium with an incredibly high glass roof. An adjoining mews house is included in the rent.

Totalling 864 square meters in total, Peter Wetherall of Wetherall has called it ‘one of the finest townhouses in Mayfair’.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells) (Image credit: Wetherells)

