You can now rent King William IV’s former home in London’s Mayfair — for a princely sum
The London property — with royal lineage — is on the market with the estate agency Wetherell for £25,000 a week.
The former home of William IV is now available to rent for £25,000 a week via Wetherell estate agents. For £1.3 million a year, you could live in the Grade-II listed Mayfair mansion, which comes complete with a blue plaque.
Built in 1753, the property was remodelled in the 1820s for the king, who lived there when he was Prince William, the Duke of Clarence. He went on to reign for seven years, inheriting the throne aged 64 and ruling until his death. The monarch from 1830-1837, William was the last of the Hanovers and the third son of George III, ‘the mad king’. Like father, like son, William gained his own moniker, ‘the sailor king’, after the time he spent in the Royal Navy.
In his lifetime, William courted scandal by living with, but not marrying, the actress Dorothea Jordan, with whom he had 10 children. He went on to marry Princess Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen — perhaps to reform his image. In 1827, he made history when he was appointed Britain's Lord High Admiral, the first since 1709.
22, Charles Street became his home 70 years after it was built and was used to host Queen Victoria, his niece, who went on to succeed him, when she was just seven years old. The king lived there from 1825-27 before moving on to Clarence House (Charles III’s favoured London home) which was built for him by John Nash.
The six-bedroom property, which is currently available for a two-to-three year tenancy, has retained many of the features added by William including marble fireplaces, ornate coving and ceiling mouldings, and a cast-iron, first floor balcony. It also comes with some modern additions: a gym, wine cellar and passenger lift, a sculpture gallery, multiple dining rooms and an atrium with an incredibly high glass roof. An adjoining mews house is included in the rent.
Totalling 864 square meters in total, Peter Wetherall of Wetherall has called it ‘one of the finest townhouses in Mayfair’.
22, Charles Street is now available to rent for £25,000 a week via Wetherell estate agents.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Lotte is Country Life's digital writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She has written for The Fence, Spectator World, the New Statesman and The Times. She pens Country Life Online's interview series, Consuming Passions.
-
-
Guy Ritchie: 'My mother married an impoverished aristocrat with a knackered country pile. I've been chasing that dream ever since'
The film maker opens up about his love for the countryside, and his friendship with Sir David Beckham.
By Paula Minchin Published
-
Mystery, muse and metaphor: There's more to fog than meets the eye
Smothering, transformative and beautiful, fog’s close-set shroud has inspired titans of literature, cinema and art — and forces the rest of us to look at the world a little closer.
By John Lewis-Stempel Published
-
Dream of revolution inside the 18th-century villa once occupied by Napoleon's French troops
An apartment inside historic Villa Gnecchi Ruscone is on the market and it comes with a grand ballroom rumoured to have been frequented by Napoleon.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
May the force be with you if you move into this London apartment block that Obi-Wan Kenobi (and Cher) once lived in
Oliver’s Wharf was once the residence of megastar Cher and the actor Sir Alec Guinness — as well as Mark Knopfler of the Dire Straits.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
125 glorious acres of Elizabethan elegance for sale in Cheshire that comes with a moat
Is this real life? Is it just fantasy? No, it's Holford Hall.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Look around this James Bond-themed house for sale in Nottinghamshire and release your inner MI6 agent
Now, come, come dear reader, you get as much fulfilment out of Skyfall as I do, so why don't you admit it?
By James Fisher Published
-
The eclectic New York townhouse that Lily Allen sings about in her new, headline-making album is for sale
381, Union Street is on the market just days after the singer’s latest album details the alleged infidelity in her marriage.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
This Suffolk home is a perfect escape from the world and it comes with its own stretch of river and 20 acres
This idyllic home in Suffolk is the perfect village home.
By Julie Harding Published
-
The quaint Alpine village that got taken over by The Beatles
The Beatles visited the Austrian resort of Obertauern to film their 1965 film Help!. Despite a distinct lack of prowess on the slopes, the Fab Four got by with a little help from some new-found friends, discovers Russell Higham.
By Russell Higham Published
-
The ultimate treehouse escape, where you can have a sauna and hot tub 12 metres above the forest floor, is for sale in Dorset
Guy Mallinson's award-winning treehouses in Dorset are a true escape from the world. Anna White takes a look.
By Anna White Published