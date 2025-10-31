May the force be with you if you move into this London apartment block that Obi-Wan Kenobi (and Cher) once lived in

For the princely sum of £3 million you too can believe in life after love in the building that formerly housed musical icon Cher, Dire Straits front man, Mark Knopfler, and the original Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Sir Alec Guinness — in London’s apparently formerly star-studded high street of… Wapping.

And, no surprises, the two-bedroom flat in Oliver’s Wharf, EW1 , comes with a music studio that is fully sound proofed. It also features a balcony with views of the river, large, open-plan living space and ample storage. Canary Wharf — if that's your kind of thing — is easily accessible.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The Grade II-listed Victorian building was once a tea warehouse before it was transformed into luxury residences.

The flat in questions spans approximately 2,300 square feet and has high beams, exposed brickwork, and plenty of natural light. It opens onto a large entrance hall with a guest cloakroom and substantial storage cupboard (storage is a theme throughout and two additional, private storage units are available for £75 each, a year, on top of the service charge).

The accommodation includes a generously proportioned master bedroom, a second bedroom and two bathrooms. Its new owners will likely want to update some of the more choice decor, but the space offers exceptional versatility with potential for reconfiguration (subject to planning), allowing future owners to tailor the layout to their needs.

Further benefits include secure parking, lift access, a building manager and the rich heritage of one of Wapping’s most iconic warehouse conversions.

Oliver's Wharf is for sale with Knight Frank — see more details.

