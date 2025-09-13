Interiors of excellence: all the events and inspiration you can't miss

Guy Goodfellow (left) and Steven Rodel. (Image credit: Milo Brown)

Designers the world over are increasingly looking to a new generation of British creatives to see how they combine heritage and tradition with wit, modernity and personality. Join leading interior designers Guy Goodfellow and Steven Rodel of Guy Goodfellow, Mary Graham and Nicole Salvesen of Salvesen Graham and Sean Symington as they discuss the secrets to elegance and comfort with Country Life’s Giles Kime. The event will take place in the TALK Theatre, Second Floor, Design Centre East, on September 17, 3pm–4pm, followed by a book signing of A New English Style: Timeless Interiors (Hardie Grant Books) by Mary Graham and Nicole Salvesen. Tickets cost £10.

(Image credit: Jane Churchill)

Launching its collaboration with celebrated interior designer Jane Churchill, handmade furniture specialist Oficina Inglesa will mark the occasion by hosting a special event at its showroom, Third Floor, Design Centre East, on September 15, 2.30pm–4.30pm. Renowned for her classic English sensibility and use of colour, she will speak about the inspiration behind the collection, her creative process and the legacy of her work, with drinks and canapés to follow. This is a non-ticketed event, but readers are asked to email info@oficinainglesa.com to confirm attendance

A real draw: delightful drapery in Schumacher’s Plaisirs De La Chine fabric. (Image credit: Schumacher)

Join interior designer Lucy Cunningham and Giles Kime as they unveil a bespoke swag entrance, designed exclusively for the Schumacher showroom at Focus/25. Taking place on September 16, 2pm–3pm, the conversation will delve into the history of the swag and demonstrate how such striking curtains can be statements of elegance and craftsmanship in both classic and modern interiors. Expect expert tips of the trade, plenty of decorative wit and a special preview of Schumacher’s joyful fabrics and trimmings. Entry is free; Ground Floor, South Dome

Past masters: furniture-maker Alfred Newall and his wife, Tess, a decorative artist, will be taking part in a discussion on the secrets of timeless design. (Image credit: Alfred and Tess Newall)

At an engaging event hosted by British lighting brand Vaughan, leading names in antiques and interiors will reveal the secrets of timeless design — and explain why understanding the past is vital to designing for the future. Antique dealer and interior designer Max Rollitt, decorative artist Tess Newall and her husband, furniture-maker Alfred, join Vaughan CEO and artist Beth Blakeman-Shead. The event will take place on September 16, 10.30am–11.30am at the Vaughan showroom, Ground Floor, Design Centre East. Entry is free and seats available on a first-come, first-served basis

Image 1 of 3 Darren Price, a director at Adam Architecture. (Image credit: ADAM Architecture) Gemma Holsgrove, Sims Hilditch design director. (Image credit: Sims Hilditch) Ben Chandler, co-founder of Farlam & Chandler. (Image credit: Farlam & Chandler)

A leading architect, interior designer and landscape designer come together to explore the importance of collaboration in creating exceptional interior and exterior spaces. Join Darren Price, director of Adam Architecture, Gemma Holsgrove, design director of Sims Hilditch, and Ben Chandler, director of Farlam & Chandler, as they discuss aligning the creative vision to navigating key stages of the project timeline, the roles of each party and how clear communication fosters seamless integration. Taking place in the Seminar Theatre, National Hall at Decorex on October 15, from 2pm–2.45pm, access to this event is included with a general entry ticket to the show

Cath Kidston, queen of joyful print. (Image credit: Hugh Padgham)

Join queen of joyful print Cath Kidston, interior designer Sean Symington and Vanessa Barneby and Alice Gates, co-founders of British creative wallpaper and fabric studio Barneby Gates, as they discuss why choosing and using pattern is such a wildly subjective area. What draws us to particular motifs, colours and scale? How are new patterns brought to life, and why do some work and others fail? Is it the patterns themselves or the way they are used? The event will take place in the Barneby Gates showroom, Lower Farm Barn, Manningford Abbots, Pewsey, Wiltshire on October 2, from 11am–2pm. Coffee and croissants will be served on arrival, with a buffet lunch and a glass of fizz after the talk. Tickets cost £25 each to include a goodie bag to take home, with all proceeds to Furnishing Futures, the charity that creates fully furnished homes for domestic-abuse survivors.