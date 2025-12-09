Is December the best month for bird watching? Exploring the underrated avian delights of a British winter

One of the loveliest of collective nouns is surely the ‘murmuration’ of starlings. The word evokes that gentle, rhythmic beating of wings, rising and falling in waves as the birds in their thousands twist and dive, swooping as one into a dense black cloud that shapeshifts into fire-breathing dragons and leaping porpoises against the dying orange light of a winter sun.

Winter’s myriad avian delights are much underrated, as Britain, particularly the eastern side of the country, enjoys the southerly move of thousands of birds from freezing Arctic, Siberian and Scandinavian climes as they search for more clement temperatures and the bounty of hedgerow, field and beach.

The coiffed, Teddy-boy waxwing, the Latin name of which is, rather wonderfully, Bombycilla garrulus, may be spotted cheerily lighting up anywhere where it can gorge itself on rowan or hawthorn berries and is as at home in a supermarket carpark as on farmland. The speckle-breasted fieldfare and redwing, with its eye-catching patch of blusher under the wing, travel in chattering tandem.

Flocks of visiting waders — knot, dunlin, oystercatcher — lend atmosphere and life to grey beaches. Curlew, lapwing and snipe like it here, too; efforts to supply their preferred habitat are the life’s work of several conservation groups and scientists.

A woodcock exploring 'warmer climes' in Somerset. (Image credit: Alamy/Oliver Smart)

The much-monitored migration of the elusive woodcock will have peaked by now; sightings of this beautiful gamebird with its expressive, almond-shaped eyes on the sides of its head are prized — its flight is speedy and jinking and it prefers the nocturnal hours. Woodcock do inhabit suburban woodland, although the confused specimen found outside a nightclub in Shoreditch, east London, last winter, seemed to have mislaid its map.

The pink-footed and greylag geese that bombard the East Anglian shores may lack the balletic wow factor of the swan, but their nightfall return from plundering the barley and sugar-beet fields is one of Nature’s great spectacles. In a movement known whimsically in ornithological circles as ‘whiffling’, the birds side-slip out of the sky like tumbling leaves or skiers negotiating a couloir, even flying feet up, as if adjusting to turbulence; like the starling murmuration, it’s thought to be an instinctive movement to baffle predators — safety in ever-moving numbers.

We associate this time of year with the confident robins that rule the garden, complex mental singing exercises about partridges in pear trees and turtle doves and, particularly, the birds we can eat.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have the spring and the emergence of flora and fauna to look forward to, but the strivings for survival of wildlife in an unadorned world form some of the most splendid unsung natural displays, right here on our doorsteps.