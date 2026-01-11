The 3,000-year-old dog built to survive temperatures as low as –60°C

This week has been cold. Really cold. The sort of cold that makes you question your life (and outfit) choices every time you step outside — a sentiment I’m sure was shared by the dog I saw wearing little booties on my way to work. It was an Italian greyhound, and I’m not sure it should have been outside at all in these temperatures, but it did make me think of the parts of the world where this weather isn’t an inconvenience but a way of life, and the dogs that don’t just endure it, but thrive. Enter the Siberian husky.

Every time I travel by tube, I hope it’s the day I finally meet Viola Snow — the husky whose almost other-worldly calm has earned her millions of followers online. She’s instantly recognisable, and friendly to fans and strangers alike — a rare quality for a breed better known for energy and volume.

A post shared by Viola The Husky (@_violasnow) A photo posted by on

The Siberian husky is one of the world’s oldest working dog breeds, bred more than 3,000 years ago by the Chukchi people of northeastern Siberia. In one of the most unforgiving climates on earth, these dogs were selectively bred for endurance, efficiency and resilience — capable of pulling light loads over vast distances while requiring remarkably little food. Survival, rather than speed or strength, was the priority.

Their physique is perfectly adapted to extreme cold. A thick double coat acts as insulation against temperatures as low as –60°C, and their compact build conserves heat and energy. They can travel up to 160km in a day, remaining agile and alert.

Image 1 of 4 Siberian huskies come in a variety of colourings, from grey and white to red and white, and black and white. (Image credit: Alamy) Doing what they love most. (Image credit: Alamy) A snow angel. (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Bill Roth – Alamy)

Although many people associate huskies with Alaska or Lapland, their roots lie firmly in Siberia. They became internationally known in the early 20th century after being brought to Alaska for sled racing, where their stamina and hardiness quickly made them popular.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sled dogs were essential across Alaska well into the 20th century, used for transport, mail delivery and rescue missions. Their most famous moment came in 1925, when a diphtheria outbreak threatened the town of Nome, Alaska . A relay of sled dogs carried life-saving serum across 674 miles of frozen terrain in just five days — a journey that captured the hearts and minds of the nation at the time.

Image 1 of 4 Go go go! Mitch Seavey competing in the 48th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Image credit: Alamy) The Iditarod Trail sign in Seward, Alaska, USA. (Image credit: Alamy) The kind of love i'm looking for. (Image credit: Shutterstock) Ready, set, go! The starting gate in Willow, Alaska, at the 2010 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So what is it actually like to live with one? Huskies are not an ‘easy’ dog per se. They have limitless energy and highly intelligent, with a need for plenty of daily exercise and mental stimulation. Without it, boredom sets in fast, often expressed through digging, escaping or redecorating your home with their teeth. Space matters, routine matters, and with it comes commitment. Huskies shed — a lot — and their coats require regular grooming, particularly during seasonal moults. They are happiest in cooler climates, ideally with owners who understand that independence doesn’t mean disobedience, but simply a different way of being.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They are also very social and generally excellent with families. Huskies tend to be friendly rather than protective, enthusiastic rather than obedient, and expressive — expect howling, ‘talking back’ and a lot of personality.

So while I love that iggy in its little booties, it’s hard not to admire a dog that would look at our icy pavements and flutterings of snow and scoff — child’s play.