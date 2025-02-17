How the railways will save the countryside, with Gareth Dennis
The engineer and policy expert Gareth Dennis joins the Country Life Podcast.
HS2: blot on the landscape? Or the greatest missed opportunity in a generation?
What if the future of transport in Britain wasn't about electric cars and extra runways at Heathrow, but a 200-year-old technology of the past?
That's the argument made by Gareth Dennis, the engineer, writer, policy adviser and podcaster who has made a name for himself in recent years with his clear-headed analysis of how people move around. His latest book, How the Railways Will Fix the Future: Rediscovering the Essential Brilliance of the Iron Road, lays plain how railways will not only protect the countryside, but save the planet at the same time.
We were delighted, then, when Gareth joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about the future of the railways.
Listen to Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to Country Life podcast on Spotify
Listen to Country Life podcast on Audible
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
It's eye-opening, fascinating stuff. Did you know, for example, that a single high-speed rail way line can replace 10 lanes of motorway traffic? Or that the true benefit of HS2 was never about the high speed rail link itself, but instead its ability to free up other areas of the network to help improve daily life for people?
Gareth presents these and more arguments in a fascinating discussion which — we'll warn you now — will likely challenge a lot of things that you thought you knew.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Gareth Dennis
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Churchill's birthplace, Monet's London home and more in the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Try your luck at Monday's quiz of the day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Become a part of Bath's rich history in this Grade 1-listed Georgian townhouse
With 5,500sq ft set over six floors in the centre of Britain's most architecturally rich city, there is much to love here.
By James Fisher Published
-
Lucy Shepherd: Britain's most intrepid young explorer on how she went from rural Suffolk to trekking the Amazon
Lucy Shepherd has spent the last 10 years adventuring through some of the most extraordinary landscapes in the world. She spoke to James Fisher about her life, her inspirations, her career to date and her latest expedition, through some of the most remote jungle in the Amazon.
By Toby Keel Published
-
'What else can you do but say "it's completely disgusting"?': Britain's worst new buildings, with Charlie Baker and the Carbuncle Cup
The Carbuncle Cup returns after a six-year hiatus. Competition judge and magazine editor Charlie Baker speaks to James Fisher about why pointing out bad architecture matters.
By James Fisher Published
-
'Nothing wrong with a bit of furore': An insider's guide to judging the Chelsea Flower Show, by RHS senior judge James Alexander-Sinclair
James Alexander-Sinclair comes to the Country Life podcast to talk about his career in gardening, and his two decades spent as one of the top judges at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
By Toby Keel Published
-
When the King and Queen edited Country Life, by the editor who guided them every step of the way
Paula Lester, Country Life's Managing Editor, joins the Country Life podcast.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Helen Rebanks: Farming, food, the meaning of life... and dogs stealing birthday cakes
Helen Rebanks, the bestselling author who became Britain's favourite farmer's wife, joins the Country Life podcast.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How (not) to fix up a country house, by our interiors guru Giles Kime
Ignore your friends, take a long view and steer clear of anything that smacks of being fashionable: Giles Kime shares his advice on fixing up houses with the Country Life Podcast.
By Toby Keel Published
-
My week surviving on an uninhabited Scottish island
Patrick Galbraith joins the Country Life podcast to talk about his week living on the uninhabited island of Scarba, off the west coast of Scotland.
By Toby Keel Published