Crossing the Alps on horseback and gap years in Mongolia, with Louis D Hall

Most people have friends who text them about going to the pub. If you're Louis D. Hall, you've got friends who'll text you about crossing a mountain range, sailing the Atlantic or coming face to face with remote tribes in Mongolia.

This is all in a normal day (or week's) work for Louis. Most recently, he's trekked on horseback from Italy to Cape Finisterre in Spain, in a journey that spanned more than 100 days. He wrote about it in his book, In Green: Two Horses, Two Strangers, A Journey to the End of the Land, which is out now in all good bookshops .

The route from Siena to Cape Finisterre (Image credit: Louis D Hall)

We're absolutely delighted that Louis joined James Fisher on the Country Life podcast to talk about all these adventures and more. From his upbringing in rural Scotland, he's spent years covering the world and ending up following some of the least-travelled worlds that the planet has to offer.

And he’s also the founder of the Big Hoof charity, an organisation that supports charities with a focus on mental health, wellbeing and child welfare. Organising treks that have spanned more than 6,000km in five different countries, it does great work in not only raising money, but making horseriding and trekking more open and accessible.

Suffice to say, Louis lives quite the fascinating life. I would highly recommend listening in to find out more.

Louis's latest book In Green: Two Horses, Two Strangers, a Journey to the End of the Land is out now .

You can find out more about The Big Hoof here

(Image credit: Louis D Hall)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Louis D. Hall

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay