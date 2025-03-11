The timeless elegance of English country house style, with Guy Goodfellow and Steven Rodel

Guy Goodfellow and his Creative Director Steven Rodel have carved out a reputation as two of the finest interior designers working in Britain today.

We're thrilled, then, that they were able to join us for the Country Life Podcast, to discuss the unique qualities of British design, the country house look, and what it feels like to see your cushions in the background while watching The King on television.

After training as an architect, Guy worked for Sibyl Colefax before striking out on his own, later bringing Steven on board — a designer with whom he 'almost always' agrees.

The pair talk about their working relationship, their inspiration, and the keys to a great project. They also discuss some of the work that has made Guy Goodfellow a permanent fixture in the designers among the Country Life Top 100 , and reveal how their show-stopping drawing room at Wow!House 2024 came to fruition.

You can see more of Guy and Steven's work at their website at guygoodfellow.com or on Instagram .

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guests: Guy Goodfellow and Steven Rodel

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

(Image credit: Astrid Templier for Guy Goodfellow)