The timeless elegance of English country house style, with Guy Goodfellow and Steven Rodel

Two of Britain's top interior designers share their wisdom with James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.

Steven Rodel and Guy Goodfellow
Steven Rodel (left) and Guy Goodfellow (right).
(Image credit: Astrid Templier for Guy Goodfellow)
James Fisher
By
published
in Features

Guy Goodfellow and his Creative Director Steven Rodel have carved out a reputation as two of the finest interior designers working in Britain today.

We're thrilled, then, that they were able to join us for the Country Life Podcast, to discuss the unique qualities of British design, the country house look, and what it feels like to see your cushions in the background while watching The King on television.

After training as an architect, Guy worked for Sibyl Colefax before striking out on his own, later bringing Steven on board — a designer with whom he 'almost always' agrees.

The pair talk about their working relationship, their inspiration, and the keys to a great project. They also discuss some of the work that has made Guy Goodfellow a permanent fixture in the designers among the Country Life Top 100, and reveal how their show-stopping drawing room at Wow!House 2024 came to fruition.

You can see more of Guy and Steven's work at their website at guygoodfellow.com or on Instagram.

  • Episode credits
  • Host: James Fisher
  • Guests: Guy Goodfellow and Steven Rodel
  • Editor and producer: Toby Keel
  • Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

James Fisher
Deputy Digital Editor

James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.

