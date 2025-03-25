The photographer on a 15-year quest to find the most incredible doors in London, with Cath Harries

It's almost two decades since photographer Cath Harries set out to work on a book documenting London's finest pubs. As she walked the streets of the capital, however, she found herself wondering about a new project: London's most extraordinary doors. The idea took hold, and she found herself embarking upon a project which would take a decade and a half.

The resulting work has come together in a book, Doors of London, which sees Cath's photos partnered with words by historian Melanie Backe-Hansen. There are wooden doors, glass doors, scary doors, brightly-coloured doors, mural doors and even a door which is — quite astonishingly — some 50ft high... complete with knocker which only a fairytale giant would be able to reach.

Cath joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about her journey, how she went about pulling it all together — and the one door in London which she was banned from photographing, despite it being one of London's most famous.

Doors of London is published by Sheldrake Press, priced at £25

