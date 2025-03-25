The photographer on a 15-year quest to find the most incredible doors in London, with Cath Harries

doors
Cath Harries spent a decade and a half tracking down doors like these.
(Image credit: Cath Harries / Sheldrake Press)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's almost two decades since photographer Cath Harries set out to work on a book documenting London's finest pubs. As she walked the streets of the capital, however, she found herself wondering about a new project: London's most extraordinary doors. The idea took hold, and she found herself embarking upon a project which would take a decade and a half.

The resulting work has come together in a book, Doors of London, which sees Cath's photos partnered with words by historian Melanie Backe-Hansen. There are wooden doors, glass doors, scary doors, brightly-coloured doors, mural doors and even a door which is — quite astonishingly — some 50ft high... complete with knocker which only a fairytale giant would be able to reach.

Cath joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about her journey, how she went about pulling it all together — and the one door in London which she was banned from photographing, despite it being one of London's most famous.

Doors of London is published by Sheldrake Press, priced at £25

strutt parker logo

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Doors of London cover

Doors of London / Sheldrake Press

(Image credit: Sheldrake Press)

Episode credits

  • Host: James Fisher
  • Guest: Cath Harries
  • Editor and producer: Toby Keel
  • Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

