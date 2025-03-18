Britain's whale boom and and the predator that's far scarier than a great white shark, with wildlife cinematographer Dan Abbott
The wildlife cinematographer Dan Abbott joins us on the Country Life Podcast.
Wildlife cinematographer Dan Abbott has travelled the world documenting marine life from the peaceful turtles of the Mediterranean to the iconic great white sharks off the coast of South Africa.
More recently, though, Dan has hit the headlines for the videos he has shared of the colonies of whales who have made the British coast a regular stop in recent years.
Subscribe to the Country Life Podcast
We're delighted, then, that Dan was able to join James Fisher on the Country Life podcast to talk all things marine wildlife, from the disarming curiosity of the blue shark to the alarming rudeness of the bottlenose dolphin.
And yes, we also spoke to him about great white sharks, the awe-inspiring predator which actually inspired him to get in to a career as a wildlife film maker. Dan speaks about what it's like to come face to face with a creature which — thanks in large part to Steven Spielberg's Jaws — has a reputation as one of the scariest on the planet.
Not only will Dan's insights make you think again, he'll also have your eyes widen as he talks about the predator even scarier than a great white in full flow. It's an amazing episode with a fascinating guest.
You can find out more about Dan's life and career by following his Instagram page @sharkman_dan.
Episode credits
• Host: James Fisher
• Guest: Dan Abbott
• Producer and editor: Toby Keel
• Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
