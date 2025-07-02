I lichen the look of you: A rare lichen-covered fingerpost that's been frozen in time and donated to the Natural History Museum

A fingerpost, covered in 12 different species of lichen, has been donated to the Natural History Museum by Exmoor National Park — but they had some trouble getting it there.

British soldier lichen up close
British soldier lichen grows on the ground or on dead wood and can measure up to an inch tall.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
No, the road to Trentishoe Manor does not pass through the Natural History Museum. However, you will see a sign to it at the London institution — a specimen covered in 12 different rare lichens and ‘frozen in time’ — donated by the Exmoor National Park Authority.

The fingerpost features in the first new permanent gallery to open there in a decade — Fixing Our Broken Planet, launched in April — and is a lovely example of a manmade item that has been reclaimed by Nature. ‘We are so proud to produce our own fingerposts on Exmoor — they are milled from oak or chestnut, which has grown in Exmoor woodlands and the timber is a byproduct of our own woodland management (such as from fallen wood through storm damage),’ explains ranger Charlotte Wray. ‘Some of the lichens growing on this fingerpost indicate the high air quality on Exmoor, which is made possible through the lack of pollution and the presence of these highly functioning woodland ecosystems.’

View of Exmoor National Park coastline

Exmoor National Park is home to more than 3,000 fingerposts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, donating a lichen-heavy fingerpost to the institution was not as simple as it ought to have been. The first sign to travel up to London absolutely hated leaving the wilds of Exmoor and its lichens ‘immediately perished’. The next one was stolen en route and is presumably now misdirecting someone, somewhere, somehow. Happily, the third attempt to transport and rehome a West Country fingerpost in South Kensington stuck.

‘There are currently over 3,000 wooden fingerposts on Exmoor and a considerable number of them are home to the many species of lichen to be found in this area,’ explains senior public rights of way and access officer Sue Applegate. ‘We managed to spare one that was reaching the end of its life, so we could share the lichen’s beauty and offer an example of nature-colonised manmade object… The Natural History Museum were very grateful and funded a new signpost, which hopefully will also attract more lichen species over years to come.’

Part-funded with a £1.64 million grant from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), among other support, the free gallery showcases ‘research from the brilliant scientists at the Natural History Museum, helping to educate, challenge and entertain the public on the natural world while demonstrating how we can all make a difference,’ adds Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant. Other exhibits include a Sumatran rhino, whale earwax and ancient cow skulls.

Annunciata Elwes
Annunciata Elwes

Annunciata grew up in the wilds of Lancashire and now lives in Hampshire with a husband, two daughters and an awful pug called Parsley. She’s been floating round the Country Life office for more than a decade, her work winning the Property Magazine of the Year Award in 2022 (Property Press Awards). Before that, she had a two-year stint writing ‘all kinds of fiction’ for The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, worked in internal comms for Country Life’s publisher (which has had many names in recent years but was then called IPC Media), and spent another year researching for a historical biographer, whose then primary focus was Graham Greene and John Henry Newman and whose filing system was a collection of wardrobes and chests of drawers filled with torn scraps of paper. During this time, she regularly gave tours of 17th-century Milton Manor, Oxfordshire, which may or may not have been designed by Inigo Jones, and co-founded a literary, art and music festival, at which Johnny Flynn headlined. When not writing and editing for Country Life, Annunciata is also a director of TIN MAN ART, a contemporary art gallery founded in 2021 by her husband, James Elwes.

