From robins and hedgehogs to the Loch Ness Monster: Professor Karen Jones on Beastly Britain
Professor Karen Jones joins the Country Life podcast to talk about the animals that populate Britain, and how they've shaped our land, our culture and our lives.
The animals we share Britain with mean far more to us than we realise. Beyond the obvious companionship, food and farming, they are a part of our folklore, our language and intertwined with our lives.
Karen Jones, professor of environmental and cultural history at the University of Kent, has long been fascinated by the creatures that populate our island, and our interactions with them. We're delighted that she came on to the Country Life Podcast to talk about the importance they have, from the fairy stories of wolves, foxes and the Loch Ness Monster to the hooting owls, the sheep we count to get to sleep and the red herrings which crop up in our lives.
Karen has collected her thoughts in a book, Beastly Britain, published in May, which looks at foxes and hedgehogs, newts and beetles, ghostly hounds and the legendary creatures who still generate new stories to this day. It's a fascinating read and comes warmly recommended.
Beastly Britain is published on 13 May 2025 (Yale University Press, £20) — see more details or order a copy here.
Episode credits
• Host: James Fisher
• Guest: Professor Karen Jones
• Producer and editor: Toby Keel
• Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
