George Monbiot: 'Farmers need stability and security... Instead, they're contending with chaos'

For four four decades, George Monbiot has been one of Britain's strongest voices speaking out on the environment.

After starting his career with the BBC, Monbiot is now best known for his books and his weekly column in The Guardian, winning a reputation as a tireless and passionate advocate for the natural world, as well as making plenty of enemies along the way.

He joins James Fisher on this week's episode of the Country Life Podcast to talk about farming, development, nature and neoliberalism. Covering a huge amount of ground — from developers and corporations pushing their agenda on government, to how flawed farming practices have created monoculture deserts across huge swatches of Britain — it's a fascinating listen.

You may not always agree with him, but his commitment to making the world a better place is fierce and unwavering. His passion isn't just directed towards the environment, but also society as a whole — something explored in his recent book on neoloberalism, The Invisible Doctrine , which he recently spoke about at the Cambridge Literary Festival .

You can find out more about George and his work at monbiot.com .

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: George Monbiot

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay