Come rain or shine: Burberry’s Gabardine Capsule collection celebrates the art of dressing for Britain’s changeable skies

Jesse Grylls in the Gabardine Jacket. (Image credit: Burberry)

Britain dazzles in the rain — words you probably weren’t expecting to read today. But it does. Far more so than any other country in the world. The form of precipitation is often understood as a defining feature of British culture — and this much is correct, but the manner in which we speak about it (negatively) is all wrong. People always talk about the fleeting beauty of tropical rainstorms, but the quiet patter of the all-day sort of rain that we’re more acquainted with in this country forces us to slow down and into periods of, often, much-needed introspection. It is also rather important: sustaining our famously lush landscapes, agriculture and vital freshwater supplies.

The key to surviving the rain — nay, thriving in it — is a) to have the right attitude (keep calm and carry on whatever the weather) and b) wear the right gear. And we have form in both. Afterall, Britons invented the trench coat and the waxed jacket. One brand has played a bigger part in all of this than the rest. Burberry — whose founder, Thomas Burberry invented gabardine fabric in 1879. The rain- and weather-resistant durable twill-worsted wool has been worn by everyone from Antarctic explorers (Roald Amundsen and Ernest Shackleton) to London commuters, and is now being celebrated by the brand with a new collection.

The collection includes complimentary chunky knitwear and cotton loungewear — and rubber boots finished in Burberry's signature check. (Image credit: Burberry)

The Gabardine Capsule comprises shearling collar jackets, long-length trench coats and shorter car coats, reversible bucket hats and, even, cargo trousers — all made out of the revolutionary fabric. The most imaginative reimagining of a classic Burberry product is the bomber jacket, updated in quilted, cotton-nylon gabardine.

Though inspired by the countryside — all of the products in the collection have been finished with a specially-designed label inspired by a 1993 campaign: ‘Burberrys grew out of country life’ (we approve, obviously) — they could easily be worn in more urban environments. The gabardine trench midi skirt, available in three heritage colours wouldn’t look out of place in the office.

London — like its green surroundings — suits the rain, unlike most other major cities. Paris looks like a drab little stage set as soon as the clouds turn a threatening shade of grey. New York is made up of so much concrete that falling rainwater has nowhere to go and puddles around peoples’ ankles. Life in Sydney, Los Angeles and Seville comes to a complete halt when it rains — much like it does here when it snows or a leaf falls onto a train track. Imagine if Londoners refused to venture out of our homes every time the heavens decided to open. It’s not unusual to see people emerge from offices, shops and restaurants to unexpected rainfall, look upwards, shrug and step out onto the street.

Click here to read our complete guide to London in the rain. (Image credit: Tom Jennings for Country Life)

The capital’s buildings are made out of a range of materials (traditional Portland stone, granite, concrete, cast iron and aluminium), but most of them have grey undertones. It all pairs well with a thunderous sky which reduces the visual contrast between objects and makes the surroundings look monochromatic. After all, everyone knows that tonal dressing is a shortcut to looking chic (compare to the South of France’s ochre-colour buildings, which simply look dirty underneath overcast skies). Perhaps that’s why the Gabardine Capsule is presented in a short series of muted, heritage colours such as beige and a green described as ‘juniper’.

To mark the launch of the collection and 170 years of the Burberry brand, a film starring Jesse Grylls — son of Bear — and fellow explorers Connaire Cann and Marlon Patrice has been released. Shot in Snowdonia, Wales, it’s the perfect visual reminder of why our unpredictable weather is something we stop moaning about and, instead, revel in.

Burberry’s Gabardine Capsule collection is available to shop online and in-store now.