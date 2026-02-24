If this Derby boot is good enough for Bond, then it's good enough for you
In a new series, Amie Elizabeth White reveals one thing you should buy in each category, from shoes and white shirts, to weekend bags and umbrellas.
James Bond might epitomise sartorial slickness, but Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 saw a wardrobe shift to mix refined with real-world wearability. It is no surprise to hear, then, that he requested Crockett & Jones footwear for some of his escapades.
Established in 1879 by brothers-in-law James Crockett and Charles Jones, the company, still run by the Jones family, began life making men’s boots in its Northampton factory. It soon earned a stellar reputation and, by 1900, was exporting its creations around the world.
Sir Ernest Shackleton wore Crockett & Jones boots for his Endurance expedition in 1914 and the company was commissioned to supply British troops during the First World War. In 1924, it won royal patronage when the Duke of York, later George VI, visited the factory and, in 2017, it was awarded a Royal Warrant by the then Prince of Wales.
Pictured is the Islay Derby, a round-toe country boot built to accompany the multi-tasking modern gentleman. The boots have a storm-welt construction (an extra flap of leather running along the perimeter), which provides excellent water resistance, rubber Dainite soles for all-weather traction and a handsome scotch-grain leather that will mature like a fine wine.
Comfortable and versatile, they are tough enough for traipsing the Scottish Highlands (as demonstrated by Daniel Craig in Skyfall) and svelte enough for the more urbane environments, encapsulating the company’s adage ‘made to be worn’.
The Islay full brogue Derby boot costs £655. Visit the Crockett and Jones website for more information.
