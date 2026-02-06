New kids on the block: London's hotel boom and the new openings around the world to have on your radar

I doubt there’s ever been a busier year for five-star hotel openings in London than 2026, from Cambridge House, the centrepiece of the Reuben Brothers’ £1 billion Piccadilly Estate regeneration, to The Newman in Fitzrovia (‘I wasn’t allowed to take pictures, but the cocktail bar is absolutely incredible,’ said a colleague via WhatsApp, mid hard-hat tour). Two have decided to anchor their properties next to or inside renowned London locations: The Zetter Bloomsbury, which shares a brick wall with the British Museum, and the Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch, respectively.

The Zetter Bloomsbury's interiors are the brainchild of award-winning designer James Thurstan. (Image credit: Thurstan)

'"I wasn’t allowed to take pictures, but the cocktail bar is absolutely incredible," said a colleague about The Newman, via WhatsApp, mid hard-hat tour. (Image credit: The Newman)

Others of note include St Regis London, The Shepherd Mayfair, and St Clement Hotel at 180 The Thames — Nick Jones’s first hotel project outside the now flailing Soho House brand.

Despite reports that the removal of VAT-free shopping for international visitors is driving high-spending tourists to Paris and Milan and right-wing politicians’ protestations that London is a ‘hellscape’, the hospitality industry clearly believes London still exudes a certain allure. In an interview with the Financial Times in late 2025, Sadiq Khan accused the naysayers of trying to tear down London because it’s ‘diverse, progressive, liberal, multicultural and incredibly successful’. Jules Perowne, founder and CEO consultancy firm Perowne International, is more matter of fact: ‘The plan for these properties was made years ago because London is a critical location on the map of any international hotel group.’ However, she finishes on a high: ‘The future looks bright for London.’

Best of the global rest

The UK

Hope's cottages are design-led retreats on Loch Hope — where the River Hope begins. (Image credit: Nick Law)

Hope, Scotland WildLand’s conservation empire is expanding with Hope, which opens in the Highlands this May, comprising a hunting lodge-turned-hotel and a clutch of self-catering cottages, with activities such as guided wildlife tracking

WildLand’s conservation empire is expanding with Hope, which opens in the Highlands this May, comprising a hunting lodge-turned-hotel and a clutch of self-catering cottages, with activities such as guided wildlife tracking Kabn Cairngorms, Scotland These luxury, off-grid cabins in the Cairngorms National Park will each come with a kitchen, woodburning stove and e-bikes for exploring when they open in September

These luxury, off-grid cabins in the Cairngorms National Park will each come with a kitchen, woodburning stove and e-bikes for exploring when they open in September Teffont House, Wiltshire In July, the Beckford Group (behind South-West favourite Beckford Canteen in Bath) opens the doors to its first hotel in the Nadder Valley — complete with a croquet lawn and treatment cabin

In July, the Beckford Group (behind South-West favourite Beckford Canteen in Bath) opens the doors to its first hotel in the Nadder Valley — complete with a croquet lawn and treatment cabin The Gallivant Littlestone Beach, Kent The Gallivant Littlestone Beach is a seaside bolthole, with interiors inspired by the Hamptons in the 1920s. It opens this summer and we recommend booking early given the success of sister hotel The Gallivant near Rye in East Sussex

The Gallivant Littlestone Beach is a seaside bolthole, with interiors inspired by the Hamptons in the 1920s. It opens this summer and we recommend booking early given the success of sister hotel The Gallivant near Rye in East Sussex Wildhive Eshott Hall, Northumberland The Wildhive Collection’s second country-house hotel opens this summer. Rooms will be spread across the Georgian manor house, former stable and woodland cabins

Europe