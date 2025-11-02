Five glorious properties for sale from the 11th to the 21st century
A tithe barn, a Grade I-listed Norman keep, and a Georgian masterpiece all graced the pages of Country Life this week
There are plenty of rare properties for sale on this website, but perhaps none rare than this Grade I-listed freehold Norman castle in Cumbria.
Where to start. How about 23 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a gym, hot tub, tennis court, three cottages and a historical lineage of owners that includes Richard II and Lady Anne Clifford. Once in a lifetime.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Lake View near Epping is one of five contemporary homes nestled in the private Gaynes Park Estate. And this home is a modern delight, dressed in glass, with superb views over the surrounding countryside.
With five bedrooms, 1.2 acres of gardens and more than 10,000sq ft of living space, there is plenty of space to entertain and enjoy oneself in this contemporary beauty.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
This beautiful Georgian residence, originally built in 1771, is set in the charming village of Hedgerley, some 25 miles from London.
Spanning almost four acres of gardens and grounds, it's a galaxy of amenities and luxury, with seven bedrooms, eight reception rooms, swimming pool, bespoke wine cellar and tennis court.
For sale with The Agency Group. See more pictures and details for this property.
A Grade II-liste tithe barn and farmhouse should be music to anyone's ears, especially one as well presented as Butlers Farm in St Mary Bourne.
We love the red details, the thatch, and the fact that it has four bedrooms and 11 acres in the glorious Bourne Valley
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Good things come in small(er) pacakages, such as this glorious farmhouse of five bedrooms in Thornbourough.
While the interiors might need a little TLC, the gardens are quite simply extraordinary.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
