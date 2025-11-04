How to keep your dogs — and other wildlife — safe on Bonfire Night

While the evening skies fill with bursts of colour, to the soundtrack of spectators' delighted ooohs and ahhhs , many dog owners find themselves dreading the night — watching their pets tremble, hide and panic.

My childhood dog, Shankly (yes, named after the Liverpool manager — and yes, she was a she), would spend the entire night hiding in the cellar, panting and shaking. I’ll never forget that horrible, helpless feeling — our dogs bring us so much comfort, yet we cannot always do the same for them.

For most of our four-legged friends the noise can be distressing. Fireworks can reach up to 175 decibels — louder than a jet engine — and with dogs’ hearing far sharper than ours, it’s little wonder they panic. According to Protectivity , 66% of pet owners say backyard displays are their biggest concern during firework season. Each year, frightened pets bolt from gardens, injure themselves or go missing trying to escape the bangs.

Image 1 of 3 Strength in numbers — a cosy blanket spot and good company can help keep dogs calm on Bonfire Night. (Image credit: Alamy) Wrapping your dog in a blanket can help them feel safe and secure. (Image credit: Alamy) Sometimes all they want is a quiet corner to hide away in. (Image credit: Alamy)

How you can help

There’s plenty you can do to make things less frightening. Protectivity’s panel of canine experts shared practical ways to help your dog stay calm — starting well before the first sparks.

Create a safe den

Build your dog a cosy retreat filled with their favourite blankets, toys and treats — somewhere they can hide away from the flashes and noise. Draw the curtains, dim the lights and turn on the TV or radio to help muffle the sound.

Make a playlist

Soft rock and reggae have been scientifically proven to relax noise-sensitive dogs. Here are a few mellow favourites to add to your Bonfire Night playlist.

Bonfire Night playlist (Image credit: Getty Images) Fleetwood Mac — Silver Springs (1977) Steely Dan – Do it again (1972) Eagles — Hotel California (1976) Bob Marley & The Wailers — One Love (1977) Jimmy Cliff — The Harder They Come (1972) Toots & The Maytals — Pressure Drop (1969)

Keep calm and carry on

Dogs take cues from their humans. Try to stay relaxed, keep routines predictable and avoid excessive fussing — it can reinforce anxiety rather than ease it.

Sadie Geoghegan-Dann, Canine Welfare Expert at Nervous Rex , says:

‘If your dog gets particularly stressed and really struggles to cope, speak to your vet in advance about anti-anxiety medication to help take the edge off.’

Prepare ahead of time

Sian Lawley-Rudd, from Lavender Garden Animal Services , suggests getting ahead of the bangs by playing low-level firework noises before Bonfire Night to help your dog adjust. For more tips, expert trainer Ben Randall has shared his guide to keeping dogs calm once the fireworks begin with us.

Image 1 of 3 Remember to check your bonfire piles before lighting (Image credit: Alamy) These might seem like prime real estate to hedgehogs (Image credit: Getty Images) Bonfire Night tradition in full flame (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good to know: Dogs who develop noise sensitivities often find later celebrations (like New Year’s Eve) harder to handle, so early preparation can pay off all year round.

Bonfires

It’s not just our pets we need to think about on Bonfire Night. Wildlife such as hedgehogs, toads and nesting birds often crawl into leafy bonfires for shelter. Build it on the day, or move the pile before lighting and when you’re ready to go, give the heap a gentle rustle with a stick or broom handle to make sure nothing’s hiding inside. Finally, always light from one side so any unseen animals have a chance to escape.

