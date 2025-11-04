How to keep your dogs — and other wildlife — safe on Bonfire Night
Anyone who’s ever owned a dog will remember, remember the 5th of November — not just for the Gunpowder Plot, but for the nervous wrecks it turns our dogs into.
While the evening skies fill with bursts of colour, to the soundtrack of spectators' delighted ooohs and ahhhs , many dog owners find themselves dreading the night — watching their pets tremble, hide and panic.
My childhood dog, Shankly (yes, named after the Liverpool manager — and yes, she was a she), would spend the entire night hiding in the cellar, panting and shaking. I’ll never forget that horrible, helpless feeling — our dogs bring us so much comfort, yet we cannot always do the same for them.
For most of our four-legged friends the noise can be distressing. Fireworks can reach up to 175 decibels — louder than a jet engine — and with dogs’ hearing far sharper than ours, it’s little wonder they panic. According to Protectivity, 66% of pet owners say backyard displays are their biggest concern during firework season. Each year, frightened pets bolt from gardens, injure themselves or go missing trying to escape the bangs.
How you can help
There’s plenty you can do to make things less frightening. Protectivity’s panel of canine experts shared practical ways to help your dog stay calm — starting well before the first sparks.
Create a safe den
Build your dog a cosy retreat filled with their favourite blankets, toys and treats — somewhere they can hide away from the flashes and noise. Draw the curtains, dim the lights and turn on the TV or radio to help muffle the sound.
Make a playlist
Soft rock and reggae have been scientifically proven to relax noise-sensitive dogs. Here are a few mellow favourites to add to your Bonfire Night playlist.
Bonfire Night playlist
Fleetwood Mac — Silver Springs (1977)
Steely Dan – Do it again (1972)
Eagles — Hotel California (1976)
Bob Marley & The Wailers — One Love (1977)
Jimmy Cliff — The Harder They Come (1972)
Toots & The Maytals — Pressure Drop (1969)
Keep calm and carry on
Dogs take cues from their humans. Try to stay relaxed, keep routines predictable and avoid excessive fussing — it can reinforce anxiety rather than ease it.
Sadie Geoghegan-Dann, Canine Welfare Expert at Nervous Rex, says:
‘If your dog gets particularly stressed and really struggles to cope, speak to your vet in advance about anti-anxiety medication to help take the edge off.’
Prepare ahead of time
Sian Lawley-Rudd, from Lavender Garden Animal Services, suggests getting ahead of the bangs by playing low-level firework noises before Bonfire Night to help your dog adjust. For more tips, expert trainer Ben Randall has shared his guide to keeping dogs calm once the fireworks begin with us.
Good to know:
Dogs who develop noise sensitivities often find later celebrations (like New Year’s Eve) harder to handle, so early preparation can pay off all year round.
Bonfires
It’s not just our pets we need to think about on Bonfire Night. Wildlife such as hedgehogs, toads and nesting birds often crawl into leafy bonfires for shelter. Build it on the day, or move the pile before lighting and when you’re ready to go, give the heap a gentle rustle with a stick or broom handle to make sure nothing’s hiding inside. Finally, always light from one side so any unseen animals have a chance to escape.
The aftermath
Once the flames die down and the fireworks have fizzled out, take a quick walk around your garden before letting your dog run free — spent fireworks and sparklers can cause burns or poisoning if chewed. With a little preparation, Bonfire Night doesn’t have to be terrifying — for dogs or their humans. Protectivity’s experts remind us, knowing how to help our pets (and protect the wildlife around us) is the best way to ensure that, come November 5, the only fireworks you’ll remember are the ones in the sky.
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
