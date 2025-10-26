'The view changes with the seasons, so there’s always something new to see': David Beckham on one of his favourite sights in the Cotswolds
Sir David Beckham discovered this Cotswolds view while looking for a house to buy.
I had this dream of buying a house in the Cotswolds for family weekends and I used to drive there from London once a week to look at houses and get to know the area.
I always used to go past this view and looked forward to seeing it. Once, when I was driving with my daughter, Harper, and one of our dogs, Olive, we stopped and got out of the car to take a closer look, as it was a sea of bright-yellow oilseed-rape flowers.
We walked down a narrow footpath in the middle of the crop and I took photographs of Harper looking so beautiful against those colours with Olive.
We used to walk there every day in lockdown as a family with all the dogs and it was so quiet and relaxing. The view changes with the seasons, so there’s always something new to see — it’s really special to me.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
'A bluff, honest man in the trappings of greatness': The extraordinary story of the Foundling Hospital, and the sailor who saved the abandoned children of London
A remarkable charitable endeavour to save abandoned children on the streets of London has a touching legacy in the form of the The Foundling Museum in the very centre of London. John Goodall tells its story; photographs by Will Pryce.
-
The elegant country home of a motor racing daredevil who drove round the world in a 1936 Bentley and crashed a Range Rover into his own front porch
Peasemore House, with its collection of barns, workshops, stables and more, is an ideal home from which to plan an adventure — something that was a passion of its present owners. Penny Churchill explains more.
-
'It makes me feel as if I’ve done a good job as a father and that I did the right thing in wanting us to have a house here': David Beckham on why the countryside matters so much to him and his family
Sir David Beckham talks to Paula Minchin about discovering the joys of beekeeping and gardening.
-
‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second best time is now'
Now is the time to firstly, hug a tree, and secondly, plant some more — in increasingly imaginative ways.
-
The secret life of seeds: The little wonders that sustain all life on Earth
They might not be especially striking to look at — if you can see them at all — but seeds are among the natural world’s most awe-inspiring marvels.
-
Do not be afraid of this bodysnatching fungi that lives on a lawn in Scotland
The lawns at Haddo House in Aberdeenshire are luscious and friendly, unless you are the prey of the vile 'Strathy Strangler'.
-
Temperate rainforests are being planted all over Britain — what are they and why do we need them?
Glen Auldyn on the Isle of Man is part of a £38 million restoration scheme to re-establish rainforests all over the world. Lotte Brundle went to see what's going on.
-
Claws for thought: The world leading crustacean conservation charity that is saving our lobsters
The National Lobster Hatchery in Cornwall is fighting for the species' survival. But it could do with some help.
-
The Essex entrepreneur with big plans to eradicate microplastics from our oceans — and he's got the royal seal of approval
Adam Root plans to eradicate microplastics from our ocean for good.
-
Amanda Owen: The Yorkshire Shepherdess on farming, life, and having tea with her sheep
Life can be beautiful for farmers, and often is — but it can also be hard and bleak. James Robinson joined the Country Life Podcast to talk about the extraordinary ups and downs of the job he loves, and how Nature helps out when things get tough.