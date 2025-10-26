'The view changes with the seasons, so there’s always something new to see': David Beckham on one of his favourite sights in the Cotswolds

I had this dream of buying a house in the Cotswolds for family weekends and I used to drive there from London once a week to look at houses and get to know the area.

I always used to go past this view and looked forward to seeing it. Once, when I was driving with my daughter, Harper, and one of our dogs, Olive, we stopped and got out of the car to take a closer look, as it was a sea of bright-yellow oilseed-rape flowers.

We walked down a narrow footpath in the middle of the crop and I took photographs of Harper looking so beautiful against those colours with Olive.

We used to walk there every day in lockdown as a family with all the dogs and it was so quiet and relaxing. The view changes with the seasons, so there’s always something new to see — it’s really special to me.