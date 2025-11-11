Country Life 12 November 2025
Country Life 12 Novemeber sees The King showing us his garden at Sandringham, plus Stanley Spencer, falconry and Chariots of Fire.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
The legacy
Emma Hughes toasts Hugh Hudson and his 1981 Oscar-winning classic Chariots of Fire
A royal success
Charles Quest-Ritson marvels at the miraculous resurrection of the gardens at Sandringham House in Norfolk, overseen by the expert eye of The King
An unfenced existence
Richard Barnett digs beneath the gloom to uncover a deep appreciation for the natural world in the poetry of Philip Larkin
Come fly with me
Mary Skipwith savours the spell-binding bond between falconer and falcon, as Octavia Pollock meets her wingman, Papillon
A brush with Heaven
Stanley Spencer was Cookham to the core and a deep love of his native Berkshire illuminates his work, finds Matthew Dennison
Bessie Carter’s favourite painting
The actress selects a Lincolnshire scene with a personal meaning
Country-house treasures
A 16th-century family tree tells the story of Hedingham Castle in Essex, discovers John Goodall
Ruin and renaissance
In the second of two articles, John Goodall celebrates the rediscovery and remarkable renewal of Dorfold Hall, Cheshire
Baby, it’s cold outside
John Lewis-Stempel explores the heart-warming story of how Nature survives and thrives in the bitter chill of deepest winter
Leave farmers to produce food
Douglas Chalmers calls for Government action to halt the alarming loss of agricultural land and an exodus of farming people
Back to the future
Prawn cocktail and Arctic roll are back on the menu as nostalgia grips the London restaurant scene. David Ellis investigates
The good stuff
Juicy purples are ripe for the picking — and that plum job falls to Amie Elizabeth White
Interiors
Arabella Youens hails the new kitchen created at Raynham Hall, Norfolk, and Amelia Thorpe sinks into sumptuous slipper chairs
Fit for a king
Adam Hay-Nicholls admires the regal touches in evidence at two holiday-let properties on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
Everybody’s got a Hungary heart
Tom Parker Bowles summons the spirit of 9th-century Magyar cattle ranchers as he rustles up a punchy, paprika-packed goulash
Strike it lucky
Rob Crossan shares an illuminating history of how matches first flared into life two centuries ago
Arts & antiques
Turner and Constable are going head to head at Tate Britain in a renewal of their 19th-century rivalry, reveals Carla Passino
The Falconer's Tale: Tommy Durcan on how an ancient art lives on in 21st century Ireland
Tommy Durcan of Ireland's School of Falcony joins the Country Life podcast.
-
Bothered by brambles and snagged by sow thistles, but what is the point of all this thorny microaggression?
Nature’s spiky deterrents — thorns, spines and prickles — may be quick to catch us out, but they can also prove to be a useful ally.