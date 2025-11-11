Country Life 12 November 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

The legacy

Emma Hughes toasts Hugh Hudson and his 1981 Oscar-winning classic Chariots of Fire

A royal success

Charles Quest-Ritson marvels at the miraculous resurrection of the gardens at Sandringham House in Norfolk, overseen by the expert eye of The King

(Image credit: Future)

An unfenced existence

Richard Barnett digs beneath the gloom to uncover a deep appreciation for the natural world in the poetry of Philip Larkin

Come fly with me

Mary Skipwith savours the spell-binding bond between falconer and falcon, as Octavia Pollock meets her wingman, Papillon

(Image credit: Future)

A brush with Heaven

Stanley Spencer was Cookham to the core and a deep love of his native Berkshire illuminates his work, finds Matthew Dennison

Bessie Carter’s favourite painting

The actress selects a Lincolnshire scene with a personal meaning

Country-house treasures

A 16th-century family tree tells the story of Hedingham Castle in Essex, discovers John Goodall

Ruin and renaissance

In the second of two articles, John Goodall celebrates the rediscovery and remarkable renewal of Dorfold Hall, Cheshire

Baby, it’s cold outside

John Lewis-Stempel explores the heart-warming story of how Nature survives and thrives in the bitter chill of deepest winter

(Image credit: Future)

Leave farmers to produce food

Douglas Chalmers calls for Government action to halt the alarming loss of agricultural land and an exodus of farming people

Back to the future

Prawn cocktail and Arctic roll are back on the menu as nostalgia grips the London restaurant scene. David Ellis investigates

The good stuff

Juicy purples are ripe for the picking — and that plum job falls to Amie Elizabeth White

Interiors

Arabella Youens hails the new kitchen created at Raynham Hall, Norfolk, and Amelia Thorpe sinks into sumptuous slipper chairs

(Image credit: Future)

Fit for a king

Adam Hay-Nicholls admires the regal touches in evidence at two holiday-let properties on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk

Everybody’s got a Hungary heart

Tom Parker Bowles summons the spirit of 9th-century Magyar cattle ranchers as he rustles up a punchy, paprika-packed goulash

Strike it lucky

Rob Crossan shares an illuminating history of how matches first flared into life two centuries ago

Arts & antiques

Turner and Constable are going head to head at Tate Britain in a renewal of their 19th-century rivalry, reveals Carla Passino