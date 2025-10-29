'Seeing the work that people are doing all around the world has given me hope for the future': The young naturalist who is one of David Beckham's countryside champions
Julie Harding speaks to Ramandeep Nijjar, a young naturalist who has made an impact on the world even before finishing university, and one of David Beckham's countryside champions.
This interview is part of a series on David Beckham's countryside champions, as featured in the October 22, 2025 edition of Country Life. Read part 1 with stockman Trevor Kirk, part 2 with milliner Barnaby Horn and part 3 with gardener Poppy Okotcha..
'As a child, I loved to escape the confines of Walsall, where I lived with my family. The Girl Guides, which I joined at five, helped to feed my passion for the great outdoors, as did my parents, who would take me walking, camping and to a raft of National Trust properties.
'At the age of 18, I headed to the University of Reading to study zoology and, in my spare time, I became involved with a number of organisations with countryside links. The countryside brings me happiness and peace, but I’ve long been concerned by the climate crisis and I deal with it by taking action and trying to inspire others to get involved, too. For example, I’m a spokesperson and organiser for UK Youth 4 Nature and, having been a birdwatcher since I was very young, I’m a youth representative for the British Trust for Ornithology for Birmingham/Berkshire.
'I’m also a trustee of the Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust, as well as being an organiser of Generation Nature, a youth-led podcast that encourages people to speak out and share their own stories of Nature, and I was one of the 200 young people who helped to make the 20-minute film Our Beautiful Wild, a Young Voices for Nature project. All these roles stemmed from my time at university, when I co-founded the Hedgehog Society.
'As a result of all my projects, but, unbeknown to me, I was nominated by the university’s Sara Lovejoy for the 2024 Countryfile Young Countryside Champion, which I won. It was a surprise and an honour during a year that also included my placement at Global Rewilding Alliance, a catalyst organisation that brings rewilders together. My experience as an intern there has been truly life-changing. Seeing the work that people are doing all around the world to rewild and protect the planet has given me hope for the future.
'My final year at the University of Reading has just begun and I’m planning to write my dissertation on rewilding. What the future will hold after I graduate I’m not sure, but I know that I will always want to help others connect to the natural world.'
Interview by Julie Harding. SEe more aout Ramandeep's work at the globalrewilding.earth website.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This feature originally appeared in the October 22, 2025 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.
-
-
This Suffolk home is a perfect escape from the world and it comes with its own stretch of river and 20 acres
This idyllic home in Suffolk is the perfect village home.
-
We remember Prunella Scales in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 28, 2025
The actor passed away today and is best known for her role opposite John Cleese in the TV programme 'Fawlty Towers'.
-
1,000 issues and counting: Editor-in-chief Mark Hedges on the Country Life Podcast
Mark Hedges has been editor of Country Life for 1,000 issues — and not far short of 20 years.
-
‘My football made me, my countryside saved me’: Vinnie Jones on going from the rough and tumble of the football pitch to the sanctuary of his West Sussex estate
A return to the land has been a redemptive journey for the gamekeeper’s son and former tough midfielder Vinnie Jones, finds Mary Skipwith.
-
Poppy Okotcha, the model turned gardener who is one of David Beckham's countryside champions
Poppy Okotcha, the 29-year-old ecological community grower, garden content creator, author — and also one of David Beckham's countryside champions — speaks to Julie Harding.
-
The mysterious case of Country Life's cursed photographs and other spooky stories from our archive
Melanie Bryan delves goes in search of the spookiest stories in the Country Life Archive.
-
What is everyone talking about this week? How to be a patriot
A British 'GQ' cover has sparked questions about how to be a patriot amid today's culture wars.
-
'I bought it without telling Victoria. She didn’t want another project... I sat her down, gave her a vodka and tonic and told her what I’d done': David Beckham tells Alan Titchmarsh about his Cotswolds home and garden
On an open and windswept tract of land in Oxfordshire, where once stood some derelict barns and a lone maple tree, our guest editor Sir David Beckham has created a haven for his family and his honeybees. Photographs by Clive Nichols and Millie Pilkington.
-
'One of the truly great gardens of the world' is at risk of having its vistas and tranquility blighted forever
The views from Rousham, the birthplace of the English landscape-garden movement, are at risk of development if plans for the nearby former RAF Upper Heyford Air Force base get the go-ahead.
-
How Harper Beckham created the perfect gardener's birthday present for her father's 50th — with a little help from David Austin Roses
When Harper Beckham wanted to commission a rose for her father’s birthday, there was only one man for the job, says Charles Quest-Ritson, as he takes a closer look at the science behind creating a new David Austin bloom.