Meet David Beckham's milliner, the man who's created hats using everything from flora and fauna to to car parts and cleaners’ buckets

This interview is part of a series on David Beckham's countryside champions, as featured in the October 22, 2025 edition of Country Life. Read part 1 with stockman Trevor Kirk.

'An evening course in millinery at Leeds Arts University changed my life. Up to that point, I had been a student of English literature, I’d written and performed comedy sketches, I taught in India briefly and I’d performed as a drag queen on Manchester’s Canal Street. The costumes always interested me, too, and eventually overtook my passion for performance. To me, the finished outfits had to perform in a complete way and tell a story like the scripts. Headwear was the proverbial icing on the costume cake and, after that evening course, I began to make headpieces for drag queens and dancers.

'When covid came and outside life diminished, hats disappeared and I lost my job in fashion. I faced hardship until I crowd funded my way to a postgraduate diploma at Central Saint Martins. I then received a scholarship to study on the master’s programme at the Royal College of Art. Over time, I’ve had access to some of the best millinery tutors in the UK, including when I was selected for the first Chanel & The King’s Foundation Métiers d’Art Millinery Fellowship in Partnership with le19M, the majority of which was based at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire. I was challenged by what I saw in the gardens there, feeling as if I was moving through micro worlds.

(Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

'Wanting to capture these layers, I created a Tall Garden Hat in green sinamay with pink polka dots, inspired by the traditional bowler and akin to how Highgrove’s shrubs are shaped by topiary. I also made a hat with a metal leaf flower that The Duchess of Gloucester wore at Royal Ascot. In the same week, the Scissor Sisters sported one of my extended cowboy hats.

'Earlier this year, I was lucky enough to win The King’s Foundation Young Entrepreneur Award and I met Sir David [a Foundation ambassador] at the presentation ceremony. He expressed his delight that young people are turning to niche and endangered British crafts, such as millinery.

'Ultimately, I love to question the convention that millinery should be so "English country garden". What about the people who live in high-rise buildings? What are the sculptural objects in their periphery? As a result, I’ve used items from car parts to cleaners’ buckets in my creations.

'Considering my beginnings, I never thought that I’d be interpreting flora and fauna asI do now, but you never quite know where hat creation will take you.'

Interview by Julie Harding