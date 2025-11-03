'My family wore wool at a time when everyone else had cast it off in favour of manmade fabrics': The knitwear pioneer who is one of David Beckham's countryside champions
Julie Harding speaks to Rachel Carvell-Spedding the founder of British knitwear brand Navygrey, and one of David Beckham's countryside champions.
This interview is part of a series on David Beckham's countryside champions, as featured in the October 22, 2025 edition of Country Life. Read part 1 with stockman Trevor Kirk, part 2 with milliner Barnaby Horn, part 3 with gardener Poppy Okotcha and part 4 with Ramandeep Nijjar, a young naturalist.
My family wore wool at a time when everyone else had cast it off in favour of manmade fabrics. My father, John, who died when I was 15, adored the great outdoors and could often be found, with golden retriever Oscar in tow, striding across the flat expanse of sand near our Formby home sporting either a navy V neck or a crew neck as a shield against the bitter winds. My mum, Moira, had a navy jumper, too, and I suppose the look, feel, colour and smell of these old favourites worked their way into my subconscious until the time was right for me to launch my knitwear brand Navygrey.
Before that, I studied History at the University of Oxford, made historical documentaries for television and ran education and social mobility-linked businesses, but, all the time, Navygrey was brewing and I launched it in 2019. The name seemed right. It encompassed the palette of our wardrobes from long ago and the colours of the sky and the coastline where I grew up.
Our 50 styles of jumper are produced mainly in Britain by four knitters and one weaver, who are exceptional at their craft. We use British wool in many of our creations; and, regardless of the different shapes we make, all of our jumpers are built on feeling — the feeling that this is a garment you want to come home to wear, to feel its warmth and its comfort. Our bestsellers are The Relaxed, our first jumper based on my mum’s old lambswool round neck, and The Cardigan, a re-creation of the beige one my grandfather constantly wore in his later years.
Sir David is making craft cool again and he’s also bringing a joyfulness to it. Equally, by working with BOSS and being pictured in the company’s Merino crew-neck and roll-neck jumpers, he’s showing his support for wool, as we’re proud to do, too.
As our jumpers find favour with our customers, I’m still based in a tiny terrace house in south-west London despite longing to live in the countryside. A move will eventually be on the cards and, when I get there, I’ll ensure that my wardrobes are full of classic knits, as my parents’ once were.
Interview by Julie Harding. See more about Navygrey on their website.
This feature originally appeared in the October 22, 2025 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.
