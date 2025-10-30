125 glorious acres of Elizabethan elegance for sale in Cheshire that comes with a moat
Is this real life? Is it just fantasy? No, it's Holford Hall.
Historic country houses surrounded by moats do have a certain fairytale charm, don’t they? It’s as if they’ve jumped straight out of the pages of a children’s story book. The sort that might involve damsels in distress, knights in shining armour, and the odd beast perhaps.
But Holford Hall is no work of fiction. It is a spectacular Grade II*-listed timber-framed Tudor house surrounded by a moat near Knutsford in Cheshire. To add to its charm, there’s even a 17th century sandstone bridge.
The property is set within a 125-acre parcel of land that also includes a separate mill house, a converted barn used as an events venue, equestrian facilities, and extensive grounds.
This historic country estate has now hit the market for £6.5 million. Fisher German, the selling agent, says it is ‘not only a remarkable piece of Cheshire’s architectural history, but also a prestigious and versatile countryside residence’.
Holford Hall is the surviving part of a quadrangular residence built in 1601 for the aristocrat Mary Cholmondeley. It is an architectural beauty, featuring a striking black-and-white façade with jettied upper floors, ornate gables, and classical pilasters.
The architectural details have been retained inside too: think exposed timber beams, stone mullioned windows, original woodwork, and a grand fireplace.
The hall appears to be in good nick and has been sensitively modernised. At the heart of it is a spacious drawing room packed with period details.
Elsewhere, there’s a striking garden room with views across the impressive-looking topiary outside, as well as a large open-plan kitchen and sitting area with what appears to be all the mod cons. Other rooms downstairs include a family room, study, and a laundry room.
On the first and second floors, there are five bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe), a study, and various bathrooms. More unusually though, there’s a family room on the first floor, described as a ‘natural gathering place’, that opens onto a mezzanine level in the garden room.
Also part of the estate is The Mill House, a modern five-bedroom home with a conservatory, that ‘stands as a light-filled and versatile residence’, according to the sales listing. Plus, a large restored traditional brick barn, which is currently used for weddings and other events.
No write-up of Holford Hall would be complete without mentioning the equestrian facilities, which include stables for up to 10 horses, an outdoor manège, and yard space.
The 125 acres of grounds vary from formal gardens and lawns, through to woodland, grazing paddocks, and arable land.
Matthew Allen, partner at Fisher German, says: ‘Holford Hall Estate’s incredible beauty, generous grounds and its mix of outbuildings gives buyers many different options.
‘It would be perfect for an ambitious equestrian business, another wedding provider, or hotelier, to name just a few. Alternatively, the estate would make an exceptional private family home for the right buyer.
‘It is rare that a property of this stature comes onto the market in Cheshire.’
The estate can be bought as a whole, or Holford Hall and The Mill House can be purchased in separate lots.
Holford Hall is for sale as a whole for £6.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here
