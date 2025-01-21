A gorgeous home in one of England’s most sought-after villages, which offers an easy way in to country house life

The East Wing at Withinlee offers all the beauty and grandeur of country house life — but fewer of the headaches.

If you’ve arrived at this website, and on this page, you’d probably agree that the idea of living in a big country house with incredible gardens and a spectacular setting is one of life’s great goals.

Ideas, though, are one thing. Realities can be a little different, and it has to be said that while spectacular settings look after themselves, huge houses and incredible gardens take a bit of work. Quite a bit of work indeed.

There is a solution which pops up from time to time, though, which makes the burden of sweeping grounds and private drives a bit more manageable: go for a home that is a chunk of what was originally a bigger country house.

Exactly such a home is on the market at the moment right now in the form of The East Wing at Withinlee, on the market at £1.395m in one of the most sought-after spots in England: the Cheshire village of Prestbury.

Recommended videos for you

While you don’t get the entire house to yourself, The East Wing is plenty big enough for all but the biggest households. It’s a 4,300sq ft, six-bedroom home with far-reaching views over the neighbouring countryside from an elevated position.

Inside, the décor is undeniably dated, but the house is in a good state of repair, with the highlight of the ground floor probably the 23ft drawing room with huge bay window. There’s also a study, dining room and a further sitting, with four bedrooms on the first floor and two more bedrooms on the second floor.

A substantial conservatory extends off a long kitchen/breakfast room that overlooks an area of lawn, from where steps lead past a series of flower beds to an attractive circular parterre split into eight segments.

The setting is just as special as you could hope for. The house stands has about 1½ acres of south-facing landscaped gardens, accessed via long drive whose upkeep is shared with the neighbours. And if you want more space to roam? The National Trust-owned Alderley Edge woodland is nearby, and ideal for walks.

Some buyers, of course, will always prefer their own little corner of the world, away from others. But for those seeking an easier way to enjoy country house life, homes like this have a huge amount to offer.

The East Wing is for sale via Jackson-Stops at £1.395 million — see more details and pictures.