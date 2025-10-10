Clare Coghill's indulgent recipe for bacon and Mull Cheddar scones from her debut cookbook
The VisitScotland food ambassador is bringing out a new cookbook full of Hebridean-inspired dishes and reimagined Scottish classics.
The savoury equivalent to our blueberry scones, these delicious bacon scones are irresistible when just out of the oven.
I like to add a little Isle of Mull Cheddar on top of the scones to go along with the crispy bacon and chives. If you can’t find Isle of Mull Cheddar, any mature Cheddar or strong cheese will do.
Ingredients
- 5 rashers streaky bacon
- 400g self-raising flour
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 150g butter, cut into cubes
- 2 eggs
- 150g Isle of Mull Cheddar, grated
- 175ml milk
- 1 tbsp English mustard
To garnish:
- 50g Isle of Mull Cheddar, finely grated
- A small bunch of chives, finely chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 230°C/210°C fan
- Put the bacon rashers on a lined baking tray and put into the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until dark and crispy. Set aside to cool, leaving the oven on, and then chop four of the rashers into little pieces
- Put the flour into a mixing bowl with the baking powder and sea salt, then add the butter cubes. Rub the ingredients together with your fingertips until you have a breadcrumb consistency, making sure there are no large chunks of butter left
- In another bowl beat one of the eggs, then add it to the flour mixture along with 100g of the grated Cheddar, the chopped bacon, milk and English mustard. Loosely mix together with a spoon
- Tip the dough out onto a floured surface, then shape it into a rough circle with your hands, folding it over a few times so it begins to hold together. Remember: you are not looking for a smooth, kneaded dough here — the less interference, the better! Pat the dough down until it’s around 4cm high and pretty even
- With an 8cm cookie cutter, cut out six scones and place them onto your lined baking tray
- In a small bowl, beat the remaining egg and brush it over the top of each scone. Scatter over the remaining 50g of grated cheese, then bake the scones for 20 minutes
- Set the scones aside to cool for 10 minutes. Finely chop the remaining crispy bacon rasher and, while the scones are cooling, pile some finely grated Cheddar, bacon and chopped chives over the tops
'Café Cùil Cook Book; is out November 4 (Kitchen Press, £25). Visit the Kitchen Press website to pre-order.
Clare Coghill is a Scotland food ambassador, the owner of Café Cuil and author of 'Café Cuil Cookbook: Recipes from The Isle of Skye'. She is fluent in Gaelic.
-
-
The elegant 19th century townhouse where JFK and Jackie Kennedy dreamed of the presidency, and made their wish came true
This beautiful five-bedroom house in Washington DC's Georgetown was once home to perhaps the most celebrated couple of the 20th century: John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy.
-
‘She was a sort of fairy godmother to Country Life’: Mark Hedges, Tom Parker Bowles, Sophia Money-Coutts and more on the genius of Jilly Cooper
Jilly Cooper appeared in the pages of Country Life multiple times. Here, friends of the magazine reflect on time spent with her and what she meant to them.
-
Raising the steaks: Which native animal produces the best beef?
We tasked eight gourmands — including food writer Tom Parker Bowles and chef Jackson Boxer — to find out which native British cow produces the best côte de boeuf.
-
What is everyone talking about this week? Is this British wine’s best year yet?
Wineries are expanding and tourism is booming.
-
Embrace preserving with Gill Meller and his recipe for bean and apple chutney
Prolong summer ingredients with this easy and delicious chutney.
-
Nibbling at wild fruit is in our bones, so here's how to harvest the finest hedgerow bounty
If you know where to look and what to do with it, profound pleasure can be gleaned from foraging autumn’s hedgerow bounty.
-
What is everyone talking about this week? Is peated whisky living on borrowed time?
What is the best use of £60? Buying a bottle of peat.
-
From Cornish Gilliflower to Rivers Early Peach: An apple a day keeps Britain’s heritage native fruit from dying out
81% of traditional apple orchards have vanished from Britain, but ‘heritage’ apples retain a following, says Jack Watkins, who rounds up nine of the most interesting.
-
Tom Parker Bowles: The pure poetry of panzanella
Impress your guests (or yourself) with this simple Tuscan classic.
-
How to make a fig caramel tart with cocoa and almond crust
Fig tart that's a work of art and looks the part, courtesy of our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson.