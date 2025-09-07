How to make a fig caramel tart with cocoa and almond crust
Fig tart that's a work of art and looks the part, courtesy of our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson.
Ingredients
For the tart crust
- 135g plain flour
- 40g cocoa powder
- 80g ground almonds
- 80g icing sugar
- A pinch of sea salt
- 150g unsalted butter, melted
- 1tspn vanilla-bean paste
For the caramel
- 130g light-brown sugar
- 130ml double cream
- 75g unsalted butter
- 4tbspn tahini
- A pinch of sea salt
- 150g mascarpone
To serve
- 12 fresh figs, quartered
- A handful chopped pistachios
- A drizzle of runny honey
Method
Preheat your oven to 160˚C fan/180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4 and prepare a loose-bottomed tart tin by adding a disc of parchment paper to the base.
To make the crust, add the flour, cocoa powder and ground almonds to a large bowl and whisk together with the icing sugar and sea salt. Pour over the melted butter and vanilla-bean paste and mix to a damp, sandy crumb.
Tip the mixture into the tart tin and press it firmly over the base and up the sides using a flat-bottomed glass or the back of a spoon until even. Chill for 30 minutes and then bake for about 18 minutes. Let it cool completely in the tin.
Make the filling by adding the light-brown sugar, double cream and butter in a saucepan over a medium heat and melting everything together. Allow it to bubble gently for a few minutes to thicken, then remove from the heat. Cool for a few minutes, then stir through the tahini and salt — it should be warm, but not hot.
Cool for 10 minutes, then whisk in the mascarpone. Pour into the cooled tart shell and chill for about two hours or until softly set.
Once chilled, arrange the figs over the top, scatter with the chopped pistachios and drizzle with the honey.
This tart is best eaten on the day you make it, but you can make the shell and caramel in advance to assemble on the day.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This feature originally appeared in the print edition of Country Life — here's how you can subscribe to Country Life magazine.
-
-
'It is so full of turrets and lofty buildings, spires and towers, it looks not like a town but a city': The glamour of Glamis Castle, from Macbeth to the Queen Mother
John Goodall looks at the eventful later history of Glamis Castle, one of the most celebrated of Scottish castles, and its association with Elizabeth, the late Queen Mother.
-
The captivating art of the Japanese woodblock
Hokusai’s ferocious wave and Hiroshige’s relentless downpour stole the show at a sale of ukiyo-e prints earlier in the summer
-
Some of the city’s finest restaurants are found inside museums. Country Life writers round up the very best
London has a rich history of repurposing grand architecture into dining spaces, including inside its museums, galleries and shops. Here are some of our favourites.
-
Gill Meller wants to make soufflé great again with his sweetcorn and smoked cheddar recipe
Is the soufflé on the brink of extinction? Well, not if Gill Meller's recipe for a sweetcorn and smoked cheddar has anything to do with it.
-
The Japanese superfood described as 'a blueberry on steroids' taking Scotland by storm
With oodles of vitamin C and potassium, honeyberries are being hailed as the new Scottish superfood, but can they find a place in our kitchens?
-
‘Some people find it a bit daunting being faced with a big beast and a couple of utensils’: Mitch Tonks on the perfect seafood platter
Mitch Tonks creates the ultimate fisherman’s feast using crab, langoustines and of course, oysters.
-
Will Hosie: In defence of gatekeeping and why we have to stop confusing TopJaw with proper critique
Modern audiences expect critics to keep up with the times, but it's always been their job to keep some places under wraps.
-
Come shell or high water: Rugged coastlines, surging tides and deep, cold water put Scottish shellfish in a class of its own
Nick Hammond heads north to taste his way around some seafood hotspots.
-
Guernsey's world-renowned dairy cows churn out the most delicious ice cream, but the best is only available to try on the island
With its glorious weather, endless beaches and world-famous dairy farms, it’s no wonder that Guernsey is an ice-cream hotspot.
-
It's hot, but that's good for the English wines
Vineyard numbers, yields and sugars are up, but without Government support, this rapidly growing sector might 'miss our chance'.