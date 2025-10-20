The Henry VII-era house that was dismantled piece by piece and shipped to the USA

In the February 6, 1926 edition of Country Life, an architectural writer was mourning to loss of yet another country home: ‘Manchester has lost Agecroft , just as London is losing Waterloo Bridge, because of the apathy of the great mass of inhabitants, who, in plain words, do not deserve fine buildings’.

The striking traditional timber hall, built in the era of Henry VII, had been photographed for the magazine in 1902 by its original photographer, Charles Latham, himself an aged and somewhat gnarly Lancastrian by all accounts.

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

His beautiful photographs of the hall — shown here — capture an already-lost era of wood paneling, carved furniture and creaking beams, which, by the 20th century, stood incongruously in the shadow of the rapidly expanding industrial heartland of Manchester.

The accompanying text tries to cover over the inevitable fate of the beautiful black and white house, talking of ‘dead oaks, which have been killed, it is said, by smoke and fumes’, and how fortunate it is that a close by pond has been: ‘formed by the sinking of the ground, owing to coal mines below’. It all sounds rather Monty Python: ‘just a flesh wound’.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive) (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

The family held on to their ancestral home as long as they could, but by 1925 the writing was firmly on the decaying walls. The house was sold, but for once at least, not completely destroyed. Dismantled piece by piece, Agecroft Hall was shipped to the USA for one Thomas C. Williams, who used the fabric to create his own, scaled down, steel framed version of the property, complete with 20th century conveniences such as garages and bathrooms.

Williams’s re-imagination of Agecroft still stands to this day in Richmond, Virginia, where it serves its new community as a museum and gardens.

Click here to read the full list of 'Britain’s long lost great houses that live on only inside the Country Life archive'.

