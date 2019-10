Website www.vaughandesigns.com Telephone +44 (0)20 7349 4600 Address G1 Design Centre Chelsea Harbour London SW10 0XE Social Twitter Facebook Instagram Pinterest

Vaughan is one of the world’s most eminent designers and manufacturers of decorative lighting, furniture and accessories. Founders Michael and Lucy Vaughan have always been united by a collective passion for art and antiques. Together, they bring their artistic eye, discerning sense of style and meticulous attention to detail to the heart of the company.