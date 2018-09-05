Blundell’s was founded by a wealthy cloth merchant, Peter Blundell, in 1604. The school may be in a (market) town, but it has a rural, local feel – alumni include Parson Jack Russell of terrier fame, who has an annual cross-country race named after him – with tweed jackets, spacious grounds, a strong riding culture and the head boy/girl beingallowed to keep a pig.

Old boy Sir Christopher Ondaatje funded the drama centre, where all aspects of theatre, including writing and stage design, are taught. Good rail (Tiverton Parkway) and air (Exeter) connections. The new headmaster is South African Bart Wielenga, previously senior deputy head.