From goose and gratin to a very royal recipe, Country Life’s top 10 recipes, food and drink stories of 2023

Our look back at 2023 makes us very, very hungry indeed.
Perfect Coronation street party recipes, fom Mary Berry’s ultimate scones to Tom Parker Bowles’ irresistible coronation chicken
It might not seem likely that there will be a street party soon, but this is still a fantastic collection of party titbits for any gathering.
Portugal’s food is just as modest, understated and utterly bewitching as the rest of the country
Tonm Parker Bowles reported from Portugal in the summer. Fair to say he loved it.
Recommended videos for you
Michel Roux Jr: My eight favourite dishes of a lifetime
A true treat for foodies as the award-winning chef and broadcaster Michel Roux Jr chose the eight dishes he couldn’t live without.
How to cook The Prince of Wales’ favourite dish: Pheasant Crumble Pie
With the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, thousands of you found the recipe he shared with the world when he guest-edited Country Life back in 2018.
A foolproof recipe to make an easy apple and almond cake
Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson shared her recipe for an apple cake that’s as easy as it is scrumptious.
Six weird and wonderful vegetables you should be growing in your garden
Looking for new flavours to tickle your tastebuds or something different to grow in your garden? Mark Diacono had you covered.
Nine things you ought to know if you’re having goose for Christmas
A turkey will feed more mouths – that’s why Scrooge bought the Cratchit family one – but so long as you’re not feeding a small army of relatives then goose is deliciously different.
Perry: The pear cider dubbed ‘the English champagne’ that’s been an English passion for centuries
The art of perry-making is more than a craft — it’s an English passion, as Ben Lerwill explained.
How to make The Ivy’s Shepherd’s pie, perhaps the ultimate comfort food
Our look at The Ivy’s take on the iconic dish is as popular as ever — and for good reason, as anyone who’s tried it can attest.
Tom Parker Bowles: All hail the glory of the gratin
‘There’s nothing subtle about the gratin, no elegant nuance or finely tuned technique,’ Tom wrote. ‘This is a dish that is all about excess, of cream, cheese, crunch and delight.’
Curious Questions: What is Worcestershire sauce’s secret ingredient?
The world-famous Worcestershire sauce comes from a place very far from the West Midlands. Martin Fone explained all.