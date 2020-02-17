It’s a wonderful light: 14 graceful, pretty and grand ways to brighten up your home

Amelia Thorpe reveals the latest lights, sure to brighten any February gloom.

Branch out

Hand-carved with decorative motifs, the Rococo two-branch wall light is available in several colours and finishes, including Ivory, £1,630.

Beaumont & Fletcher — 020–7352 5594; www.beaumontandfletcher.com

Bright light

The bright, powder-coated finish of this three-light Flat Ring chandelier is designed to add a splash of colour to any interior. It costs £1,558; 5ft 5in candle shades in matt-black card are £51 each.

Besselink & Jones — 020–7584 0343; www.besselink.com

Traditional style

The Wooden Hexagonal Pineapple lantern would make an eye-catching and traditional feature in any entrance hall. It costs £4,128 for small, shown in hand-finished mahogany and brass with a pineapple canopy.

Charles Edwards — 020–7736 8490; www.charlesedwards.com

Plant life

The Bamboo table light’s slender brass column represents its namesake. It costs £1,600, and can be made to any bespoke size.

Collier Webb — 020–7373 8888; www.collierwebb.com

Classic find

Will Fisher of Jamb creates superbly crafted lights inspired by antique designs. The Atlas light, £5,658, has an opaline-effect glass dish held within a brass Greek Key frame, suspended from four chains.

Jamb — 020– 7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk

Hot note

These candle shades in Burnt Orange Hunstanton velvet, £16.70 each, will add an uplifting accent of warm colour to a room, perfect for brightening the gloomiest of days.

Jim Lawrence — 01473 826685; www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Pretty print

Designer Matilda Goad has created a range of scalloped lampshades exclusively for Liberty. Available in a range of playful colours, each is lined with a perky Liberty print. £160 for a small size.

Liberty — 020–7734 1234; www.libertylondon.com

Rich colour

This smart desk or bedside table lamp is now available in bright Paprika and Loganberry, for a modern twist on an antique-style design. Grisewood lamp and shade, £175.

OKA — 0333 004 2042; www.oka.com

Pattern play

Interior designer Penny Morrison offers a joyous collection of lamp bases and patterned shades, made in England from screen-printed silks sourced in India. Spiral Silver Candlestick lamps, £252 each; 12in Scallop shades, £240 each.

Penny Morrison — 020–7384 2975; www.pennymorrison.com

Light lift

Another joyous piece, this Aurora table lamp in orange resin, £95, is topped with a 35cm Straight Empire gathered shade in mossy-green blockprinted cotton, £58.

Pooky — 020–7351 3003; www.pooky.com

First glass

The Zelda Amber lamp is a ‘tour de force of virtuoso glass blowing’, made from molten-glass spheres on a blown body. £1,968, plus shade.

Porta Romana — 01420 23005; www.portaromana.com

Great glaze

Vaughan’s Avebury table lamp in crackle-glazed ceramic is now available in a timeless Stone colour. It costs £351.60, plus shade.

Vaughan — 020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com

In style

The Edith wall light, £264 plus shade, comes in Indian Red, Ochre or Black, perfect for adding a touch of style.

Porta Romana — 01420 23005; www.portaromana.com

New use

These unique lamps are made from old glass bottles, covered with hand-woven patterns in multicoloured, recycled wire from mining communities in Hungary, and finished with dazzling African printed cotton shades. Bottle lamp and shade, £125.

Re-Found Objects — 01434 634567; www.re-foundobjects.com

Counting up

The Abacus wall light in polished brass is a new addition to the Soane Britain portfolio of elegant fittings. It costs £1,100, plus shade.

Soane — 020–7730 6400; www.soane.com