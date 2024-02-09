Trending:

Luscious red or gorgeous green? 12 Valentine gifts to keep them keen, from £45 to £22k

Hetty Lintell Hetty Lintell

Country Life's Luxury Editor Hetty Lintell picks out some wonderful Valentine's gifts in red or green.

Nalini dress — £360, Beulah

Sunglasses — £215, Prada (www.smartbuyglasses.co.uk)

Recommended videos for you

Bouquet Strass Babies Ballerinas — £1,050, Roger Vivier

Traditionnelle Manual-Winding, in pink gold — £22,800, Vacheron Constantin

Heart ring box — £75, Aspinal of London

Centenary vanity case — £995, Globe-Trotter

Gabardine Poacher’s coat — £950, Connolly

Px7 S2e wireless headphones — £379, Bowers & Wilkins

The Boss notebook — £45, Smythson

Cashmere check scarf — £420, Burberry

Cheval en Coeur tie — £215, Hermès

Eyes Tote, recycled coated canvas in Camo — £325, Anya Hindmarch