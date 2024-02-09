Luscious red or gorgeous green? 12 Valentine gifts to keep them keen, from £45 to £22k

Country Life's Luxury Editor Hetty Lintell picks out some wonderful Valentine's gifts in red or green.
Nalini dress — £360, Beulah
Sunglasses — £215, Prada (www.smartbuyglasses.co.uk)
Recommended videos for you
Bouquet Strass Babies Ballerinas — £1,050, Roger Vivier
Traditionnelle Manual-Winding, in pink gold — £22,800, Vacheron Constantin
Heart ring box — £75, Aspinal of London
Centenary vanity case — £995, Globe-Trotter
Gabardine Poacher’s coat — £950, Connolly
Px7 S2e wireless headphones — £379, Bowers & Wilkins
The Boss notebook — £45, Smythson
Cashmere check scarf — £420, Burberry
Cheval en Coeur tie — £215, Hermès
Eyes Tote, recycled coated canvas in Camo — £325, Anya Hindmarch