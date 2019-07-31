Lyme Disease: What it is, how you catch it and everything else you need to know

Getting bitten by a tick isn't just irritating and slightly icky – it also brings with it understandable fears about Lyme disease. Charlotte Peters explains what you need to know.

The fine weather of spring and summer brings with it ticks – and with them, fears about Lyme disease. Those fears have been exacerbated by recent research suggesting that it could be three-times more common than we realise.

Yet despite that Lyme disease remains, relatively-speaking, fairly rare. It’s quite possible to get bitten by a tick and suffer no ill effects at all – but should you contract the disease, the latest medical evidence suggests that acting promptly is very important and can prevent long-term effects. So if you get bitten, you need to know what to keep an eye out for, and how long to stay vigilant.

In 2018, updated advice was given by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellent (NICE) to help doctors quickly spot Lyme disease, so they can offer people NHS treatment as soon as possible.

Saul Faust, Professor of paediatric immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Southampton and chair of the NICE guideline committee, said: “We want people to be diagnosed early so they get the right treatment as soon as possible.”

However, as always, prevention is better than cure. As a shooter, enjoying the great outdoors, you are more likely to be bitten by infected ticks, so what do you need to be aware of?

Lyme disease: 15 things you need to know