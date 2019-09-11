BackBritishFarming day: Eager sheepdogs, bouncing calves and tractor FaceTime

Today (Wednesday 11 September, 2019) is #BackBritishFarming day, a chance to promote and protect Britain's vital farming sector for future generations.

Farmers play an essential role in Britain, providing quality, traceable food and looking after our beautiful countryside.

But despite being world leaders in their field, our farmers face unprecedented change amid Brexit uncertainty, turbulent politics and global warming.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) is calling on the public to support #BackBritishFarming day by urging their local MP to get behind the initiative.

‘There has never been a more important time to show support for Britain’s food producers,’ said NFU President Minette Batters. ‘With Brexit scheduled to officially take place in 50 days we are highlighting the importance of farming to the national economy, celebrating great British food and asking 50 critical questions which need answering ahead of 31 October.’

The questions cover a vast range of topics, from seasonal workers and availability of vets, to disease surveillance and waste.

‘We […] still face an array of possible Brexit outcomes,’ said Ms Batters. ‘We want a future that sees a thriving food and farming sector not a future where we see Britain’s ability to feed itself fatally undermined.’

Social media has been awash with posts of support, with farmers, politicians and members of the public sharing inspirational stories, pictures and videos.

Farmers have shared snapshots of their thriving livestock, including this endearing herd of cows in Wales.

A Dorset shepherdess posted this wonderful picture of her ever-eager working sheepdog.

And these lively young calves in Sussex have been delighting viewers on Instagram.

There was emphasis on farming within the 21st century, including a ‘FaceTime a Farmer’ session, an initiative helping children learn about the journey of their food from farm to fork.

Others highlighted the hard work and dedication that goes into running a successful farm.

Many showcased the beauty and serenity that can be enjoyed while working on the British countryside.

The Maize Growers Association shared news of research that is helping to remove misconceptions surrounding farming and its effect on the environment.

While there were many references to the challenging times faced by farmers, posts remained upbeat and optimistic for the future.

And it was heartwarming to see the younger generation’s passion for their craft.

Whatever the future holds, we hope there are many more years to celebrate Britain’s vibrant and vital farming network.