Country Life Today: From box office hits to Disney classics, does your dog’s name feature on most popular list?

Today's round-up features a warning to coastal walkers, bad news for New Forest cattle and a study revealing the threats to our seas.

Move over Fido: Marvel and Disney shape modern dog names

New data has predicted the most popular names for canine companions in 2020, with box office hits promising to be influential.

Marvel and Star Wars characters have been common choices and are likely to remain firm favourites next year. Disney inspired names are also in fashion, for instance Coco became the second most popular dog name in 2018, shortly after the film of the same name was released.

Charlie was in the top 10 for the last two years and, with the release of Charlie’s Angels later this year, this name is expected to top the charts once again.

The predicted name trends for 2020 are:

Charlie Loki Harley Elsa Bella Luke Simba Lady Millie Maggie

Full story (Metro)

A warning for autumn beach-goers

Coastal walkers have been warned to take care on beaches in the south west following mass strandings of Portuguese man o’ wars.

The jellyfish-like creatures are in fact floating colonies of hydrozoans, a group of tiny marine organisms living together and behaving as one animal, which have been blown by persistent south westerly winds.

Man o’ wars tentacles deliver a powerful sting, which can be fatal, so they should be given a wide berth.

Full story (Country Life)

On this day…

On 24 October, 2018, Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge was named UN Person of the Year for setting a new marathon world record and for his work with AIDS/HIV in Kenya. This month Eliud became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, beating the mark by 20 seconds.

Sea survey produces mixed picture

An assessment of the UK’s seas has produced positive findings on contaminants in water and in seafood, but most seabird populations, including kittiwakes, puffins and herring gulls, remain at risk.

Scientific officer Helen Hanratty said the information now available was the most comprehensive gathered to date.

Full story (BBC News)

New Forest cattle to be dehorned

The New Forest Commoners Defence Association has asked cattle owners remove the horns of their stock after a rise in attacks on dog walkers.

Tony Hockley, chair of the CDA, said it was because people have ‘lost any respect’ for the dangers of livestock, and criticised dog walkers who do not keep their pets under control around the cattle.

Full story (Country Life)

And finally… Clever crabs

Crabs have shown they are able to navigate around a complex maze and even remember the route in order to find food.

Researchers from Swansea University said over a four-week period, fewer wrong turns were taken and crabs steadily improved their time.

The findings of the study were published in scientific journal Biology Letters.

Full story (BBC News)