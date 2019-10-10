‘It’s like looking in the mirror’: Prince Harry meets up with Ed Sheeran for World Mental Health Day

The Duke of Sussex and Ed Sheeran have collaborated on a video to encourage others to speak up about their mental health.

Today (Thursday, 10 November) is World Mental Health Day, and to mark the occasion, two of the nation’s favourite red heads have joined forces.

A video posted on the Duke and Duchess’s Instagram page this morning, features Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran calling on the public to look out for one another.

Singer-songwriter Ed is seen having his beard trimmed in preparation for an ‘exciting’ meeting, before ringing a door bell which chimes with to the tune of God Save the Queen.

Prince Harry answers the door with a beaming smile and welcomes Ed into the house, commenting ‘it’s like looking in the mirror’.

The pair discuss a ‘passionate’ project surrounding a subject ‘not talked about enough’. Ed reveals that he has been writing a song about the matter and Harry is pleased to hear the talented musician is on board.

However, it transpires that the pair have their wires crossed, and while Harry believes the pair are meeting to discuss mental health awareness, Ed has another pressing matter on his mind.

‘People don’t understand what it’s like for people like us,’ says Ed, before being questioned by a puzzled Harry. Ed continues, ‘You know, like the jokes and snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said we’re not going to take this any more, we are ginger and we’re going to fight’.

Harry sets a red-faced Ed straight, while the singer tries to subtly delete a heading titled ‘Gingers Unite’ from his laptop.

The humorous video has a serious message, and the pair finish the clip with a sincere piece to camera.

‘It’s World Mental Health Day, reach out make sure that your friends, strangers or anybody that might be suffering in silence,’ says Harry.

The video has already had more than 100,000 views and 150,000 likes. The post links to a variety of charities and organisations which can provide support for those who are looking for support, including Heads Together.

Heads Together is a mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The charity campaigns to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health, as well as raise funds for new mental health services.