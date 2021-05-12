Country Life 12 May 2021

Find out more here about some of the pieces this week:
CLAN DONALD’S GARDENS: The gardens on the Isle of Skye are thriving.
SCULPTURE: New garden designs.
MICHAEL HESELTINE: The politician and gardener on the borders at his house at Thenford.
50 SHADES OF GREEN: The endless terminology for the lush, natural world around us.
CROFTERS: Social isolation and then some.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Maria Balshaw’s choice.
WILTON HOUSE: John Martin Robinson on the Wiltshire home.
ALFRESCO ENTERTAINING: Tips for outdoor drinking and dining.
TOADS: Simon Lester on the native amphibian.
INTERIORS: Cornish bathrooms and London Design Week 2021.