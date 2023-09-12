Country Life 13 September 2023

The cutting-garden diaries

In the first of a new series, Anna Brown is busy picking flowers—and already planning for spring

Fifty shades of green

John Wright investigates some of the more outlandish and risqué techniques plants have developed to spread their seed

Who are you calling prickly?

As Mrs Tiggy-Winkle faces an uncertain future, Sarah Sands explores our relationship with the much-loved hedgehog

Cut from a different cloth

Coco Chanel’s love affair with the British countryside shaped some of her most enduring designs, finds Justine Picardie

Carmel Allen’s favourite painting

The managing director of the Tate opts for visual escapism

Back to the wall

Fiona Reynolds walks in the footsteps of Roman soldiers on Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland

A Scottish fairy tale

George Plumptre is spellbound by a magical garden restoration at Aldourie Castle in Inverness-shire

Roll out the green carpet

Groundcover has a bad name, but the trick is to pick the right plants, argues John Hoyland

Great nurseries

Tilly Ware eyes the best salvias for the dog days of summer at Great Comp Gardens in Kent

An architectural accident

In the first of two articles, John Goodall explores the origins of Spetchley Park, Worcestershire

Native breeds

Red Ruby Devon cattle grazing the county’s heather moors are a sight to behold for Kate Green

To the manor sworn

Matthew Dennison meets the determined and discerning modern country-house chatelaines

Plastic fantastic

Harry Pearson catches up with Wallace and Gromit as they mark 30 years of The Wrong Trousers

Drop-red gorgeous

Tom Parker Bowles savours the subtle and gently rich flavour of red mullet—always on the bone

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe turns the new-season spotlight on Focus/23

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell gets the hump with some soft camel colours